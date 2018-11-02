Diaper Banks in America Conference Preps Leaders to Wipe Out Diaper Need

Terence Lester of Love Beyond Walls delivers keynote address at the 2018 Diaper Banks in America Conference held in Atlanta.

Diaper banks help get clean diapers to the 1 in 3 families who struggle to provide enough diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, November 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 170 diaper bank leaders from around the country converged on Atlanta last week for largest Diaper Banks in America Conference ever and left with new strategies to end diaper need in their local communities.

One in three families in the US struggles to afford an adequate supply of diapers. This harms children’s health and cuts off access to child care, limiting adults’ opportunities to work. The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), which organizes the conference, was founded in 2011 to build a national movement to combat diaper need. NDBN now has more than 200 members across the country that distribute free diapers to families in need. The network has gotten more than 200 million diapers into households that need them.

“The diaper bank movement has always been powered by people who are determined to work tirelessly to help babies and families thrive,” said NDBN CEO Joanne Goldblum. “Our annual conference and our year-round work at NDBN are about giving these incredible people the tools they need to build the capacity of their organizations so that they can help more families. We’re so grateful to our sponsors who help us bring cutting-edge professional development to diaper bank leaders.”

The primary Event Sponsor of the conference was Huggies. The diaper brand is also NDBN’s founding sponsor and its main donor of diapers that keep babies clean, dry and healthy nationwide. This year’s Gold Sponsor is NorthShore Care Supply, a provider of incontinence products.

The conference was preceded by the first National Summit for Period Leadership. This year, NDBN started the Alliance for Period Supplies under the founding sponsorship of U by Kotex. One in four US women reports that she has been unable to afford period supplies within the past year; and one in five had missed work, school or other opportunities for this reason. Through the Alliance for Period Supplies, more than 40 members and counting are distributing these products for free to people in need.

Conference-goers had access to education by leading experts on a wide range of topics, including: tracking economic impact; responding to natural disasters; and advanced finance and budgeting. They were inspired by a keynote delivered by Terence Lester, founder of the Atlanta-based nonprofit Love Beyond Walls that serves homeless and poor people.

“The education that leaders get at the conference is invaluable. But just as important is the inspiration that they get from each other. Every year, I come home thinking about an innovation that one of our members has pioneered, a Herculean effort that some diaper bank made to respond to a community crisis or a way that a diaper banker has stepped up to lead a broader conversation about poverty. I go for the same reason that so many participants do – to be inspired,” said Goldblum.

NDBN member Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank will host the eight annual Diaper Banks in America Conference October 24 - 25, 2019 in Cincinnati.

To find out more about the National Diaper Bank Network, visit www.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org. To find out more about the Alliance for Period Supplies, visit www.allianceforperiodsupplies.org.