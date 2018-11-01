Kidney Care Specialists Launch Regional Information Website
Redesigned Kidney Care of Michiana Website Provides Access to Multiple Trusted Resources on Kidney Disease, Dialysis, and Hypertension with Dietary Guidelines
Dr. Leslie Schmitz, DO said, “Our new website is designed to help our patients stay up-to-date with advances in kidney care methods and technologies while explaining the role our group plays in assisting them understand their care options and effectively manage their treatment protocols.” See https://www.kidneycareofmichiana.com/about.
Kidney Care of Michiana engaged regional website developers Precept Partners on the redesign of the website. Stephen Antisdel of Precept said, “We worked closely with the staff at Kidney Care of Michiana to help explain what they do and share reliable health information in an easy to access format, on a tablet, smartphone, laptop or desktop computer.”
About Kidney Care of Michiana:
With privileges at Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, and Elkhart General Hospital, Board-certified nephrologists Leslie Schmitz, DO and Margaret Quate-Operacz, MD provide convenient and comprehensive kidney care including 24/7 on-call coverage, chronic kidney disease management, in-center hemodialysis, home dialysis including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, transplant support, and hospital consultative services. Additionally, Kidney Care of Michiana accepts every major insurance carrier including Humana, UHC and MultiPlan. For details visit our website at www.KidneyCareofMichiana.com.
About Precept Partners:
Established in 2003, Precept Partners provides Internet strategies, website design, development and online marketing services to clients in e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, the arts, and not-for-profit sectors. Recognition for their work includes coverage in The Wall Street Journal, BusinessWeek, NPR, and Inc magazine, with client awards that include the Inc 500, the Internet Retailer 500, the Hot 100 Best Retail Websites award, a Webby Award and many others. More at www.PreceptPartners.com
Lisa Steinike
Kidney Care of Michiana
+1 574-607-4724
email us here