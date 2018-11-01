Nuveen Asset Management and Lazard Asset Management Among the New Offerings

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions Broadens UMA Platform with 22 New Strategies

Nuveen Asset Management and Lazard Asset Management Among the New Offerings



November 1st, 2018 - West Palm Beach, FL: SMArtX Advisory Solutions (“SMArtX”), a leading financial technology and Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP), today expanded the number of third party investment manager models offered on its UMA platform. SMArtX added 22 new strategies, and now features almost 170 firms offering over 450 strategies. The strategies include a full array of traditional long only, long/short equity, global macro, and direct indexes, all offered in an UMA structure.

The new firms and strategies include:

• Nuveen Asset Management: Small Cap Value

• Lazard Asset Management: International Equity Select with Emerging Markets ADR, US Equity Concentrated

• AlphaOne Capital Partners: Global Innovations, Small Cap Core

• Inspire Investing: Global Impact Equity, Global Impact Aggressive, Global Impact Moderate, Global Impact Conservative, Tactical Risk Management 70/30, Tactical Risk Management, Core/Satellite Opp 70/30, Core/Satellite Opp

• Smith Group Asset Management: Small Cap Core, Small Cap Focused Growth

• Santa Barbara Asset Management: Dividend Growth

• Cavalier Investments: Tactical Economic

• Cadence Capital Management: Emerging Companies, Mid Cap Growth, US Equity Income

• Broyhill Asset Management: Equity Portfolio

• Anfield Capital Management: Global Tactical Fixed Income



About SMArtX Advisory Solutions (www.smartxadvisory.com)

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SMArtX (www.smartx.us), SS&C Advent’s integrated unified managed account solution.