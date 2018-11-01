An Unforgettable Evening at Palazzo Parisio in Malta to Mark the New Generation of Cryptocurrency

GanaEight Coin Ltd Management at a Japanese themed VIP party Juliet Adelstein, COO of GanaEight Coin Ltd.

VALLETTA, MALTA, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ganapati Group, known in the online casino industry for its distinctive Japanese-themed slot games, held an exclusive event on October 30th to officially announce the launch of the G8C token, to be issued by subsidiary, GanaEight Coin Limited. The launch was strategically planned to coincide with Malta Blockchain Week, kicking off the week of blockchain-related conferences and events in style.

The party took place at the spectacular Grade 1 listed palace, Palazzo Parisio, in Naxxar, and was attended by a whole host of top names in blockchain, iGaming and tech from all over the world. Not only that, but key members of the Maltese government were in attendance, including Kurt Farrugia, the Head of Communications of the Government of Malta.

The Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, also previously declared his full support for the Ganapati Group’s blockchain-based initiative, recognising the launch of the G8C token as a significant step towards Malta becoming a world leader in technical innovation. Muscat went so far as to record a special video message, which was broadcast at the party, expressing this sentiment to the 300-odd guests in attendance.

The G8C token brings with it an entirely new approach to online casinos. It represents an inventive merging of blockchain technology with online gaming – the token is not only a digital currency to be used on online casinos, but is designed to be bet directly on its own original blockchain platform.

The token offers a number of standout features, a particularly noteworthy one being the lack of transaction fees required to bet with it, enabling quick and cheap play. The G8C token describes itself as a new form of stablecoin – it will hold a stable value, therefore providing investors with lower risk and greater reassurance. This marks a first for the iGaming industry, as no other online casino ICOs are offered as such.

The token’s launch saw an unforgettable evening at Palazzo Parisio, with highlights including the various types of Japanese sake on offer and the delicious sushi prepared and served by an authentic sushi chef from Japan. In continuation of the prevailing Japanese theme, one of the most remarkable moments of the night was the mesmerising performance from a real-life geisha, flown in from Kyoto, Japan. The geisha and accompanying Japanese musicians, playing traditional Japanese instruments such as the shamisen (a three-stringed guitar-like instrument), put on a spellbinding show which transported party guests to olden-day Japan.

The tempo was raised at the masquerade afterparty, held at the elegant TwentyTwo in Portomaso, which saw the fun continue well into the early hours.

With such a memorable Japanese theme running through the launch party, it is not surprising that the event attracted significant attention from both industry VIPs and national media alike, well and truly putting the Ganapati Group and G8C on the map. The success of the launch and the guests’ obvious interest in G8C has left a distinct air of excitement about what is to come next from the Ganapati Group.