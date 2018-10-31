Eight Intermountain Healthcare Hospitals Receive HealthInsight Quality Awards
The eight Utah Intermountain hospitals that received the HealthInsight Quality awards for excellent performance on publicly reported quality of care measures include:
• Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital
• Intermountain Delta Community Hospital
• Intermountain Fillmore Community Hospital
• Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital
• Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital
• Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital
• The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (TOSH)
• Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital
Eligibility for the award is based on a composite ranking of performance on quality measures reported on Medicare's Hospital Compare website. Hospitals that rank in the top 25th percentile for the composite score are eligible for the award. These factors also help consumers decide how well providers care for their patients.
"[We're] excited to recognize the performance of these hospitals," says Juliana Preston, HealthInsight Utah executive director. "The awards celebrate the commitment of hospital leaders and staff to improving patient safety, patient experience, and quality of care. This achievement requires dedication to quality and constant concern for the people cared for in these hospitals."
Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 23 hospitals, 170 clinics, a Medical Group with about 2,300 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health plans group called SelectHealth, and other medical services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org.
