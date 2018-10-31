VegaWallet Continues To Grow. VGW Token Sale Extended on LAToken's Platform.

VegaWallet , The complete cryptocurrency platform

VegaWallet Continues To Obtain Exchange Listings and Partnerships. The VGW Token has recently been listed for sale on LAToken's ICO Platform. Sale Ends 12/06/18

VegaWallet (LA:VGW)

VegaWallet continues to make great strides and acquire new partnerships and team members. Early Adopters can expect the VGW token on your favorite exchanges starting December 10th!” — Jacob Ballou : Co-Founder of VegaWallet

VALLETTA, VALLETTA, MALTA, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VegaWallet ‘’The complete cryptocurrency platform’’ has announced that it will allow businesses to incorporate cryptocurrency payments on a large scale. This service also extends to mobile payment technology as well. This does not stop the businesses from receiving traditional credit cards and cash payments, as VegaWallet will be announcing partnership with a traditional credit payment processor to provide stores with state of the art payment terminals. VegaWallet focuses on bridging the gap between customers who are willing to pay in cryptocurrency and businesses who may not be there yet.

The VegaWallet Exchange and Mobile Application are nearing public release and all private beta testing has been successful. Companies reporting the inclusion of crypto payments have seen a rise in customer acquisition and revenue when marketed properly.

The platform is built around VegaWallet's "VGW" Token (The VegaWallet Token), which will provide many use cases through-out every facet of the system. Some use cases involve free instant transfers, discounted trades on the VegaWallet Exchange, and a Rewards and Loyalty Program included in their Point of Sale.

The VGW Token public sale was recently executed starting on September 17th, 2018 with a scheduled end date of November 16th, 2018. VegaWallet has recently teamed up with LAToken to provide another secure way for early adopters to purchase their token. The token sale has now been extended another 20 days and will last until December 6th, 2018.

LATOKEN is a rapidly growing crypto exchange focusing on liquidity for new tokens:

● $30m+ daily turnover

● More than 80,000 registered traders

● 180+ crypto pairs available for trading

VegaWallet's listing on LAToken marks the third external exchange acquired. The VGW Token will also be listed on https://Crex24.com and https://GetBTC.org

All of the exchanges the VGW Token will be listed on are included in CoinMarketCap's list of top 100 exchanges worldwide and high token liquidity is expected. The VGW token will also act as a main trading pair on VegaWallet's native exchange and provide 50% off trading discounts.

VGW Deposits start on December 10th, with Trading Commencing on December 12th, 2018

If you are interested in purchasing the VGW Token on LAToken's platform please follow the link here: https://bit.ly/2RimBaf

If you would like to know more about VegaWallet and Register for the Public Sale on our website please go to: https://VegaWallet.com