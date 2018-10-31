George James Ghiz, Prominent LA Realtor, Makes the Move to Compass

George James Ghiz

“Fusing the best of brokerage and start-up, it will allow me to elevate my business and provide my clients with the best service possible.” explains Ghiz.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 12 years of working in the Westside market, real estate advisor George James Ghiz has made the move to Compass, a technology-driven real-estate company.

“Fusing the best of brokerage and start-up, it will allow me to elevate my business and provide my clients with the best service possible.” explains Ghiz on his transition.

A man of many talents, Ghiz is committed to providing the most comprehensive and distinguished real estate services within the distinctive communities he serves. As a specialist in the Acquisition and Marketing of Residential, Luxury, Condominium and Investment Properties, his trusted perspective, acute discretion and thorough representation is highly valued. In serving his local, national, and international clientele, Ghiz distinguishes himself by creating an elevated real estate experience.

Through his extensive experience, Ghiz exhibits a passion for home design and a deep understanding of design aesthetic and construction. He has developed the ability to advise his clients on taking measures to create additional value through cost-effective modifications or specific upgrades to their property. He is truly dedicated to providing his clients with exceptional representation while accurately addressing each critical issue to ensure all of their personal real estate goals have been achieved. He also has the experience of developing luxury homes and doing interior design on those homes.

Ghiz’s clients feel the same way. They find him honest, knowledgeable about every detail, and highly resourceful. At every interaction, George exhibits genuine passion, deep commitment, and heartfelt care. In addressing all aspects of the transaction with professional competence, his meticulous attention to detail and consistent follow-through sets him apart from other realtors. Ghiz is truly dedicated to providing an unprecedented depth of real estate expertise in bringing his clients’ dreams to life. His understanding of contracts and the negotiation process is unmatched, always forging a positive relationship with his clientele.

Additionally, Ghiz can be credited for skillfully placing the theme song for the smash hit TV series “Friends.” As a former prominent business manager for top musical artists with many awards and number 1 albums, he represented exceptionally talented groups such as Mr. Mister and the Rembrandts, giving him a unique perspective in these areas.

“Like you, I’m lucky where I live,” stated Ghiz. “Whether anyone is interested in exploring real estate options with me or simply wants to know more, you can contact me today to set an appointment.

George James Ghiz can be contacted by phone: 310-283-8877, or by email: george.james@compass.com