The next hot workplace technology? Voice masking from Talk Technologies becomes a must-have for global companies

Voice masking technology becomes a popular solution to reduce noise distractions and protect speech privacy without impacting office aesthetics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talk Technologies, the world's largest provider of voice masking technology, announced today a long list of leading organizations who have deployed their Steno SR, voice masking technology including; U.S. Army Inspector General- Pentagon, U.S. Naval Justice Institute, National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, NYC Department of Education, Ohio State University, Kaiser Permanente Healthcare, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, British Columbia Legislative Assembly, Australia Council for the Arts. Voice masking technology helps protect speech privacy, reduce noise distractions, and increase acoustical comfort in offices by making human speech unintelligible. The Steno SR product line includes voice isolating technology for superior noise cancellation, speech privacy and anti-eavesdropping solutions, resulting in unequaled acoustical privacy and comfort for today's open offices and public spaces.

Sounds, particularly those made by other humans, rank as the No. 1 distraction in the workplace. According to workplace design expert Alan Hedge at Cornell, 3 out of 4 of workers say they face “many” instances of disturbances and distractions from noise.”In general, if it’s coming from another person, it’s much more disturbing than when it’s coming from a machine,” he says, because, as social beings, humans are attuned to man-made sounds and overheard conversations draw attention away from tasks at hand.

With over 70% of offices now open plan and little to no worker segregation – think of all that lost productivity.

Steno SR keeps voice communications and transcriptions completely private and silent. It becomes a personal sound booth when used in conjunction with noise cancelling headphones. The U.S. military has been using this technology for over seventy years and it is now finding it’s way into today’s open offices and public spaces. Compatible with computers, phones, tablets and all speech recognition software, it is an affordable solution to a costly problem.

