Los Angeles Criminal Defense Attorney Gets DUI Case Dismissed for US Military Veteran

Criminal Defense Attorney Seppi Esfandi Obtains Dismissal for Client Who Honorably Served in the Military and was Diagnosed with PTSD.

I'm always happy to obtain a dismissal for my client, and I'm especially satisfied to give back to the men and women of our armed forces. I feel a great debt of gratitude.” — Seppi Esfandi

LOS ANGELES, CA , UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getting a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) case pursuant to California Penal Code Sections 23152(a) and 23152(b) is exceedingly difficult. However, attorney Seppi Esfandi of the Esfandi Law Group, did nothing less when he received a dismissal for a US military veteran's DUI when he demonstrated to the Court she was suffering from PTSD.

In order to qualify, according to California Penal Code § 1001.80(a)(1), also known as the Military Diversion Program. According to § 1001.80(a)(2), in order to qualify for military diversion, the person should be suffering from, as a direct result of their military service, one or more of the following:

-Sexual trauma,

-Traumatic brain injury (“TBI”),

-Post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”),

-Substance abuse, or

-Mental health problems.

One would need to either be a current, active-duty member of the armed forces, or be a veteran of said armed forces.

Attorney Seppi Esfandi was able to show that his client was raped while in the military in the 90's, and as a result suffered from PTSD, and was in treatment for trauma. A beaming Esfandi said after the dismissal: "I'm always happy to obtain a dismissal for my client, and I'm especially satisfied to give back to the men and women of our armed forces. I feel a great debt of gratitude."

Many of our military veterans acquire trauma and mental health conditions as a result of their service to our country. This law recognizes that they should be given leeway for their sacrifices.