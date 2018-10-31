National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) Announces New Chief of Government and Public Affairs

Adriane Casalotti, MPH, MSW will lead NACCHO's policy and advocacy team.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) is pleased to welcome Adriane Casalotti, MPH, MSW to lead its government and public affairs department. NACCHO represents the nation’s nearly 3,000 local governmental health departments.

“We are so pleased to fill this key executive role with a dynamic career professional like Adriane,” said NACCHO Chief Executive Officer Lori Tremmel Freeman. “She possesses a rich variety of legislative, policy, communications, and other public health-related experience, and will truly be an asset to NACCHO.”

Casalotti is a seasoned public health and public policy professional with extensive legislative, policy analysis, strategic communications, and advocacy experience at the federal and state levels. She comes to NACCHO from the Food and Drug Administration, where she helped lead the Agency's work with Congress on a broad range of policy topics and high‐profile issues, including passage of the FDA Reauthorization Act and implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act.

“I am excited to be joining NACCHO to help amplify the voice of local communities here in Washington,” said Casalotti. “Local health departments have a unique and critical role to play in shaping the future of healthcare policy. I look forward to working with NACCHO members, partner organizations, Congress, and the Administration to strengthen public health and improve the health and safety of our local communities.”

Before FDA, Casalotti spent seven years on Capitol Hill, serving as Deputy Chief of Staff, Legislative Director, and Health Policy Adviser for a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. While there, she worked on a wide array of healthcare policies, including laws to strengthen NIH pediatric research, improve TRICARE benefits for new mothers, expand clinical research and FDA review of medical drugs and devices (focusing on underrepresented populations), bring veterans into the civilian health workforce, and update U.S. organ donation policy.

Casalotti also has worked in the nonprofit sector providing direct services, community outreach, and program planning for community-based nonprofits. In addition, she has conducted policy research and advocacy on asset building, housing, public health, women’s issues, and education policy.

Casalotti received both her Master of Public Health and Master of Social Work degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and her undergraduate degree in Government from the College of William and Mary.

# # #

About NACCHO

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents the nation's nearly 3,000 local health departments. These city, county, metropolitan, district, and tribal departments work every day to protect and promote health and well-being for all people in their communities. For more information about NACCHO, please visit www.naccho.org.