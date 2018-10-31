Palm Beach estate finds, Asian antiques, archaeological artifacts all in Auction Life's Nov. 11-12 auction in Florida
Monumental pair of bronze Sphinx sculptures, each one 43.5 inches long and 26.5 inches tall (est. $3,000-$6,000).
Pair of gold gilt bronze and lapis French candelabra, 44 inches tall by 16.5 inches wide (est. $7,000-$10,000).
Oil on foam core board painting by Romero Britto (Brazilian, b. 1963), massive at nearly 8 feet long (est. $5,000-$10,000).
Bronze 11.5-inch-tall (with base) original maquette, or 3-D study, by Bill Mack, titled Tranquility (est. $1,000-$3,000).
The two-day, two-session auction is primarily online, with phone and absentee bidding, plus limited seating is available for live bidders (RSVP required).
Online bidding is facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Auctionzip.com All lots can be viewed online now, on the Auction Life website. Visit www.auctionlifeflorida.com.
The Day 1 session, on Sunday, November 11th, will begin promptly at 1 pm Eastern time and feature more than 400 lots of antiques, collectibles, clocks, fine art, sculptures, bronzes, art glass, candelabra, furniture, jewelry, porcelain, crystal, watches and more. Most of the merchandise has been pulled from prominent estates and collections in Palm Beach and the surrounding region.
The Day 2 session, on Monday, November 12th, has a 7 pm Eastern start time and will boast 276 lots of Asian antiques and archaeological artifacts, comprising a large part of a 50-plus-year collection of a New York archaeologist and collector. He was also involved in curating several famous Asian art collections and wrote many articles on a wide range of topics.
“They’re all fresh-to-the-market finds,” said Tarek ElJabaly, the owner and auctioneer of Auction Life, based in Loxahatchee, of the Day 2 offerings. “The majority of these items haven’t seen the light of day in decades. We’re excited to feature this once-in-a-lifetime collection of historical artifacts back to the world. Collectors, take note.”
Most of the auction’s expected top lots are in the Day 1 catalog. An 8-carat natural Colombian square-cut emerald, with good clarity and provenance, has an estimate of $25,000-$35,000; and a dazzling pair of Van Cleef & Arpels Snowflake Lampion diamond platinum earrings, having 98 diamonds with a total weight of 5.79 ctw, ranging from F to VS, should bring $15,000-$20,000.
An enormous original oil on foam core board painting by Romero Britto (Brazilian, b. 1963), depicting the sun rising over the water, signed upper left and so large (at almost 8 feet long) it can be folded in half, is estimated at $5,000-$10,000. Also, a monumental pair of bronze Sphinx sculptures, each one about 43 ½ inches long and 26 ½ inches tall, should realize $3,000-$6,000.
Another Day 1 bronze is the 11 ½ inch tall (with base) original maquette, or 3-D study, by Bill Mack (American, b. 1949), titled Tranquility (1996), signed and numbered (“15/150”), and atop a revolving black marble base (est. $1,000-$3,000). Another lot to watch is a pair of gold gilt bronze and lapis French candelabra, 44 inches tall by 16 ½ inches wide (est. $7,000-$10,000).
Star lots of the Day 2 session should include an early Bronze Age (early Spedos variety), circa 2500 BC Cycladic marble figure of a reclining female, 5 ½ inches tall and excavated from the Green Islands (est. $2,000-$4,000); and an important 19th century Japanese Imperial vase shaped in its entirety as a forest, with 3-D birds and a scenic interior, 9 ¾ inches tall (est. $750-$1,500).
Two Egyptian lots carry identical estimates of $750-$1,500. One is a green porphyrite pharaoh’s head, a rare archaeological tomb piece, circa 16th Dynasty, overall 4 ½ inches tall on a base. The other is a limestone carved stele (standing slab with hieroglyphic carving or sculptured design), depicting the figures Isis and Osiris, carved on both sides, 8 ½ inches in height including base.
For those who prefer to wear their antiquities, there is a Spanish “Piece of 8” coin salvaged from the 1622 Atocha shipwreck, mounted in a round pendant and hanging on a 20-inch sterling silver necklace (est. $1,250-$2,500); and a scarce New Zealand green nephrite Hei-Tiki Maori tribal ancestor pendant, measuring nearly 3 inches in length and weighing 38 grams (est. $400-$800).
Auction previews are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, or to RSVP for limited seating at the live venue in the West Palm Beach area, please call Auction Life at (561) 757-1551. They can also be reached at auctionlifeflorida@gmail.com.
Auction Life’s team of consulting specialists has over 50 years of combined experience in the fields of estate jewelry, fine art, sterling silver, diamonds and antiques. Tarek Jabaly has been heavily involved in the South Florida auction industry for years, as an auctioneer, estate buyer, manager, auction coordinator and consignor liaison.
Auction Life, Inc. is currently seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about selling an item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (561) 757-1551 or you can email them at auctionlifeflorida@gmail.com. To learn more about Auction Life, Inc. and the two-day, two-session auction scheduled for November 11th and 12th, visit www.AuctionLifeFlorida.com.
