VIZpin Launches Certified Installer Program to Support National Accounts

LANCASTER, PA, USA, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin, designer and manufacturer of the VIZpin smartphone-based, Bluetooth enabled access entry system, has announced the launch of the company’s new VIZpin Certified Installer Program. The Certified Installer Program was developed in response to the steady growth of national Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and Retail clients the company has acquired since being established in 2016.

VIZpin systems are typically installed by VIZpin Certified Partners. However, due to unanticipated demand for the simple, affordable Smartphone Access Control solution, the company has a growing number of national QSR and Retail clients with locations in areas where Certified Partners have not yet been established.

The VIZpin Certified Installer Program will provide locksmiths and low voltage contractors with the knowledge they need to install VIZpin systems without having full partner certification. In addition to maintaining necessary licenses and insurances to install electric locks and low voltage systems, VIZpin Certified Installers will be required to complete online training and to pass a test annually, at minimum.

Certified Installers’ primary responsibility will be to ensure that 12VDC electric locks are installed, operating correctly and in compliance with local codes. Then, they must simply connect VIZpin controllers to the electric locks. The VIZpin controllers will ship pre-configured from the factory, so the installation will require only four wires and two screws.

“We’ve had many companies that are interested but uncertain about becoming a Certified Partner,” comments VIZpin Vice President Wendi Grinnell. “The new Certified Installer Program will let those companies make money from the electric lock installation, while becoming comfortable with VIZpin. If they later decide they want to also make money selling the VIZpin controllers and service, we will make it easy for them to upgrade to Certified Partner status.”