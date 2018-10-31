Impact Investor S CAP Adds Three General Partners to Enhance New Food & Beverage Fund
NY-based venture capital firm to leverage extensive CPG experience and marketing expertise of new General Partners to bridge pioneer gap for F&B entrepreneurs
“Our F&B fund is designed to address an investment opportunity to bridge the pioneer gap at just the point where the potential for scaling a brand exists,” says Kunal Sethi, S CAP Managing Partner. “The addition of Jim, Clint, and Andrew to the team emphasizes our hands-on investment approach at S CAP. Jim and Andrew bring 65 years of deep operational experience in food & beverage with a particular focus on brand building, innovation, customer development, and product supply. Clint brings us best-in-class expertise in media strategy, performance marketing, consumer research, and data analytics. We expect a close collaboration with our entrepreneurs, developing trust, and nurturing authentic long-term investment relationships that reach beyond periodic ‘check & inspects.’”
Jim Cali joins S CAP after a 34-year record of success in general management, sales and marketing, innovation, and organization development in companies such as Warner- Lambert/Pfizer, Cadbury, Kraft/Mondelez and Kellogg’s. During this time, he led business turn-arounds, created new brands, and launched businesses into new markets. He has deep strategic and operational experience in snack categories, having led Cadbury’s $5B gum and candy category where he also served on the chief executive committee. Most recently he led the global category team for Kellogg’s $5.5 B snacking business. He has a proven track record in the innovation space as both practitioner and leader.
Andrew Towle has spent his professional life creating value for some of the world’s best-known CPG companies, including Procter & Gamble, Heinz, Georgia-Pacific, and Kellogg. As the Global Marketing Officer for Heinz, he rebuilt innovation, led the development of marketing capability, and pioneered strategies for global health and wellness and infant nutrition. As Managing Director for Kellogg’s in Australia/New Zealand, Towle led efforts to rebuild the business with a focus on nutrition, innovation, and cost control. Returning to the U.S. in 2016, Towle became the CEO of the private equity-owned Urnex Brands, where he relaunched the company's strategy and built core capabilities, including marketing, innovation, and supply chain. Urnex was successfully sold in June 2017.
Recognized as a Crain’s New York Business Top Entrepreneur, Clint White has over 25 years of experience maximizing audience reach and content impact for startups and established organizations across a variety of sectors. As Founder and President of WiT Media, he has led campaign strategy and execution teams for multiple dynamic brands and socially impactful non-profits, including HavenLife, Jet.com, Rainforest Alliance, and Teladoc. Clint is also an advisor and angel investor in the culture, debt collection, fintech, marketplace, media, personal services, SaS, and travel sectors.
Core areas of interest for the S CAP F&B fund are disruptive Snacking, Functional Beverages, Technology-Enabled Food Experiences, and Nutritious Meal Enhancements. To learn more about S CAP, visit www.scap.nyc.
About S CAP
S CAP is an impact investor, investing and partnering with disruptive Food & Beverage and Clean Tech companies. Our vision is to bridge the pioneer gap by investing that leads to sustainability for entrepreneurs and higher ROI for our limited partners. We accelerate businesses that are positively impacting our world.
