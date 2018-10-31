Marketing Service Company Equips Tax Professionals With Resources Necessary To Have Successful Tax Season.
1040 Tax Biz Print provides a complete marketing guide to give tax professionals a cohesive and easy to follow plan for the 2019 tax season.KENDALL PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1040 Tax Biz print has always put their best foot forward when it comes to providing quality marketing services to tax professionals and accountants across the country. For years, they have provided customizable print materials such as banners, flags, business cards, and more. More recently, they have expanded into the digital space, now offering social media and digital marketing services to those looking to market online. They have been a reliable source for catered marketing within the tax industry.
Continuing with that trend, 1040 Tax Biz Print has now unveiled their complete guide to preparing for the 2019 tax season. The purpose of this guide is to give tax professionals a general marketing outline on a month by month basis. It lists different marketing projects that should be undertaken such as promotional videos, social media presence, and even contests or giveaways. The guide is complete with an easy to follow timeline and clickable links for additional information.
Distribution of this guide is available mainly via the 1040taxbizprint.com website. There, visitors can sign up for their mailing lists which will directly give them access to this resource. They are not charging any fees for this guide as the team believes that everybody should have a plan of action at the very least.
1040 Tax Biz Print mostly does their services via their website. There, customers are free to purchase any products they need, or contact 1040 Tax Biz Print via a contact form. They also encourage those active on social media to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin, all under the company name 1040 Tax Biz Print. The company has also recently signed a partnership deal with 1040 Tax Biz, providing tax preparation software to professionals across the country.
Michael Alfred
1040 Tax Biz Print
+1 844-732-1040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn