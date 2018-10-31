Marketing Service and Tax Software Company Team Up For 2019 Tax Season

1040 Tax Biz and 1040 Tax Biz Print have made the decision to partner up and provide the best service possible to tax firms for the 2019 season.

KENDALL PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1040 Tax Biz Print started out as a standalone marketing company for tax professionals and accountants alike. Some examples of their services includes design templates for print products, every door direct mail, and online marketing via social media. 1040 Tax Biz is a tax software company, giving tax professionals across the country the tools necessary to do their job effectively. As of Fall 2018, the two have made the decision to partner up and be the ultimate resource for tax professionals.Although the two companies have decided to partner up, they are still handling the services that they do best. The Print division is still providing all the same resources that have made them a successful marketing company all this time. Also, the same experts from 1040 Tax Biz are still providing the same excellent service they have been. For long-term clients of either company, nothing has changed from the services they have been receiving. Now, there is just more available to each.Customers of 1040 Tax Biz Print now have the option of signing up for 1040 Tax Biz’s tax preparation software for the 2019 season. Furthermore, software users of 1040 Tax Biz will also have access to the printing and marketing resources from 1040 Tax Biz Print. The Print division has even gone out of their way to provide a 40% discount off of select services to 1040 Tax Biz software customers. Needless to say that these two companies have big plans to provide the very best for tax professionals in the 2018-2019 season.1040 Tax Biz Print mostly does their services via their website . There, customers are free to purchase any products they need, or contact 1040 Tax Biz Print via a contact form. They also encourage those active on social media to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin, all under the company name 1040 Tax Biz Print. 1040 Tax Biz can be reached at their website as well.