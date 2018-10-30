NoviFlow Inc. Named a 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner
Leader in Programmable Networking and Cybersecurity Solutions Recognized as One of the Most Innovative and Promising Technology Companies in The World
NoviFlow takes a new approach to networking by providing high-performance, fully programmable Networking Solutions that combine the unique capabilities of Software Defined Networking (SDN) with the performance of Network Processors, including the 6.5 Tbps Barefoot Tofino and supporting open standards including OpenFlow, gRPC and soon, P4-Runtime. NoviFlow’s NoviWare Network Operating Software (NOS) provides the ideal platform for the deployment of advanced and network-intensive services 10 times faster, while also making it possible to implement cybersecurity applications directly in the network fabric, enabling switches to actively mitigate threats and eliminate malware before it enters and propagates in the network.
“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe NoviFlow embodies the vision, drive, and innovation that defines a successful entrepreneurial venture. NoviFlow should be proud of its accomplishment.”
Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.
Dominique Jodoin, NoviFlow’s President and CEO commented, “NoviFlow is immensely honored that the Red Herring organization and the judges have for the second year in-a-row selected NoviFlow as one of the Red Herring Top 100 Global companies. Throughout the last year NoviFlow has grown significantly, both in terms of revenues, partnerships and staffing, and we are proud to be the trusted partner of an increasing number of customers and cybersecurity application partners all around the World, and we are thrilled to see our efforts being recognized by such a distinguished organization as Red Herring.”
ABOUT NOVIFLOW
NoviFlow Inc. provides high-performance SDN-based switching solutions to network carriers, data center operators, government agencies and enterprises seeking greater control, security and flexibility over their networks. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Boston, Sunnyvale and Seattle, and representatives in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information, visit http://noviflow.com/. Follow NoviFlow on Twitter @NoviFlowInc.
