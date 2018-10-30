What is a Healthy Alternative to Processed Foods? Try Crock Pot Meals

Crockpot Meals Are Healthier for Everyone

COLLINGDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all love processed foods; most of us were raised on them because we had working parents. If you had to give up processed foods, could you do it? Could you even name one? Processed foods include cereals, cheese, canned vegetables, packaged meats (e.g., ham) and chips. They are bad for us because they contain artificial ingredients (e.g., preservatives), high-fructose corn syrup and sugar. They are one of the main causes of obesity in the U.S. because they are made to be over consumed (e.g., family-size), low in fiber and nutrients and contain trans-fats. Not to mention they contain GMOs – genetically modified organisms. Examples of GMOs include sucrose, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, and sweeteners. At What a Crock, our crockpot meals are made from pure, natural ingredients, which you can pronounce.

Another excellent example of processed foods are microwavable meals. They are quick to make and come in a variety of flavors, including ones that are “healthy” choices. However, did you ever the label on them? They are loaded with sodium, which prolongs their shelf-life. Also, some of the diet bars are low on carbs but high in sugar or artificial ingredients. Our healthy crockpot meals offer different portion sizes, which helps you control servings. The leftovers are just as good!

We created portions that are right for you and your family, whether you have a light or heavy appetite. All of our crockpot creations fit any budget and planning meals is easy. You can arrange to have healthy crockpot meals for the week, delivered to your door or you can pick them up. In standard meals, it’s easy to choose the pre-made ones due to time and budget. Even the sauces and salad dressings contain harmful ingredients, not to mention the dyes that are added to them. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to eat food containing red dye #40.

Crockpot Meals – a Healthy Alternative

Aside from being easy to make, our healthy crockpot meals on a budget are a lifestyle choice to help you and your family get on a better nutritious track. We have real chefs hand-pick the ingredients for each meal. They do the hard work of:

- trimming

- browning

- dicing

- slicing

- measuring

- crafting sauces

- and more!

You just pop the bag into your crockpot, setting the temperature and time and go. Our chefs put the ingredients together for a meal (per portion) and then vacuum seal them into a pouch. The pouch is then immediately frozen. You get the meal in as little as 24 hours of being frozen – the freshness is guaranteed. We feel it’s worth it to give our customers the very best homemade meal, instead of hitting the drive-thru or ordering take out. And our the meals come with easy-to-read instruction card.

You can also feel good about the fact that we are a family-owned and operated company. The only thing we have in common with the big food manufacturers is that we save you time. Time out of the kitchen and sitting down at the table to enjoy a wholesome meal with your family. You can order online or stop in one of our locations. We love meeting our customers and answering any questions.

About What a Crock Meals to Go™:

What a Crock began with a simple idea: produce nutritious slow cooker meals that help families save time and money. We have retail locations in Brookhaven, Garnet Valley, Ridley, Chestnut Hill and Quakertown. Make planning dinner easy without bundles. Choose from seafood, pork, chicken, sandwiches, soups, vegetables and more! Call us today at (484) 474-0451 or visit our website to place an order. Don’t forget we have gift cards!

