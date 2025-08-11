Staying Cool and Safe: Care to Stay Home Launches Heat Safety Tips for Seniors

Our clients don’t just receive care—they build relationships with caregivers who truly care.” — Rob Fraser

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As temperatures soar this summer, Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley is reminding families to take extra precautions to keep aging loved ones safe from extreme heat. To help, we’ve launched a set of practical heat safety tips specially designed with seniors in mind.

“Hot weather isn’t just uncomfortable—it can be dangerous, especially for older adults,” says Rob Fraser, Owner of Care to Stay Home. “Too often, we see seniors pushing through the heat without realizing the risk. Our goal is to provide the tools, support, and compassionate care they need to stay safe—because no one should have to face these challenges alone.”

Simple Ways to Beat the Heat:

• Drink more water – even if you don’t feel thirsty. Dehydration can happen quickly and quietly, especially in older adults.

• Keep the house cool by closing the blinds, using fans, and limiting stove or oven use.

• Dress for the weather – light, breathable clothing is best.

• Avoid going out during the hottest part of the day – usually between 11 am and 4 pm.

• Check in often – a daily call or visit can make all the difference

At Care to Stay Home, keeping seniors safe, healthy, and comfortable is what they do best. Their trained caregivers provide personalized, in-home support—from helping with hydration and meal preparation to monitoring for signs of heat exhaustion. For families, it’s peace of mind knowing someone is always looking out for your loved one.

In addition to day-to-day assistance, Care to Stay Home’s caregivers offer a watchful eye and a warm heart—someone who not only helps manage risks but also makes seniors feel heard, valued, and connected. During the summer months, that emotional connection is just as important as physical safety.

“Our clients don’t just receive care—they build relationships with caregivers who truly care,” added Rob Fraser. “Especially in the summer, that kind of one-on-one attention can prevent serious health issues.”

About Care to Stay Home

Care to Stay Home is a trusted in-home care provider offering a wide range of services personalized to the unique needs of older adults. Whether it’s companionship, help with daily tasks, or more hands-on personal care, they’re here to support seniors—and their families—with dignity and compassion.

To learn more about their services or schedule a complimentary in-home care consultation, please visit http://www.spokanecaretostayhome.com or call (509) 381-4600.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.