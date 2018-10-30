Pro Audio Design Creates Polo Ground Studios
Polo Grounds Studios is located at the base of the 3rd Avenue bridge in the burgeoning South Bronx. It’s the eponymous in-house studio of the record label founded by hip-hop mogul Bryan Leach, whose label is home to Pitbull, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, and other chart-topping urban artists. Says Leach, “Our artists have been working in studios designed by Dave Malekpour and Pro Audio Design for years, so it was a natural fit to bring them in to create our in-house studios—and they made our rooms among of the best in New York City.”
Polo Grounds’ Studio A is built around Augspurger’s 5,000-watt, Duo 12-Sub 18 main monitors. With a 16-fader Avid S6 control surface and a full complement of top-notch outboard including the AMS Neve 1073 DPX, Tube Tech CL 1B Opto compressor, and Avid’s incredible MTRX interface with DAD conversion, the audio path is second to none. The ProTools system is also equipped with a huge selection of production and mixing plug-ins including, Universal Audio UAD Octo, Softube, Native Instruments, and many others. Incorporating custom furniture, acoustic design, and color selectable LED lighting, the room has a modern look and feel that shouts, “groundbreaking work done here!”
Featuring the 3-way, active Augspurger Treo 812 CFM close-field monitors, Studio B is a smaller room, but with an expansive feel thanks to an open view of Manhattan. It features Avid ProTools Ultimate, a Slate Raven MTI2 control surface, and the same outboard gear as Studio A, making the two rooms compatible with matching mix curves, acoustic design, furniture, and lighting systems. Says Leach, “These rooms allow us to work non-stop with the sound we love. Working with Dave, Eric Anderson and the PAD team has made this project a great success for both our artists and the company!”
Pro Audio Design is a systems-oriented, full-service dealer with over 25 years in business combining acoustic design, system integration, 150 brands of equipment and on-site installation to provide clients with turnkey studio solutions. To find out more or discuss your project, visit proaudiodesign.com or reach out to info@proaudiodesign.com.
