HFX shows powerful new workforce planning and costing module ‘3D Rostering’ for staff deployment at CIPD Conference
HFX presents on’ New World of Work’ in Technology and Innovation Arena CIPD Annual Conference & Exhibition 2018, 7-8 November 2018, Stand B96
The powerful new module has been designed for workforce planners and will help them create rosters according to operational requirements, and enable them to keep within pre-defined budgets. HFX 3D Rostering provides real-time, instant costs for staff scheduling that enables faster, more accurate budgeting.
Nick Whiteley, CEO at HFX said; “HFX’s focus is to provide innovative, cost effective solutions to help all sizes of company to manage staff time transparently and fairly, both to ensure employee wellbeing and for business efficiency. The CIPD Conference provides a great platform for us to meet with HR professionals who have the task of balancing these two issues – and with ever increasing pressure on budgets.
“This latest module for workforce planning provides critical real-time data to help decision making, enabling planners and managers to immediately see the financial impact of changes in shifts and the variance against the budgets. It enables organisations to optimise their workforce deployment profitably and help them keep competitive.”
Nick Whiteley will also be presenting “Flexible working in the New World of Work” in the Technology and Innovation Arena, 2.45 – 3.15pm on day one of the event. He will explore how technology empowers HR departments in managing a range of flexible working options for staff.
“The world of work is changing, and new thinking and systems are required to not only to facilitate this change but to deliver competitive advantage. Our interactive session will demonstrate the transformative nature of technology within this new world,” said Whiteley.
HFX’s solution offers a complete system for managing staff time, with options for capturing staff data that include EveryOneCloud, Cloud T &A, Cloud Access Control and Workforce Design, to support proactive staff rosters and shift plans. EveryOneCloud Telecheck is the company’s latest web-based innovation to help organisations manage attendance for remote or lone workers such as cleaning or service personnel.
The 71st CIPD Annual Conference and Exhibition, ‘Leading the People’, takes place in Manchester on 7-8th November, The event attracts over 500 attendees every year, offers expert-led conference sessions and dedicated content streams for HR professionals. To register for the event, please visit: https://events.cipd.co.uk/events/annual
-ends-
About HFX
HFX cloud suite includes Imperago™ Time and Attendance, Access Control, Workforce Design, Annualised Hours and EveryOneCloud Attendance Monitoring/Location Management.
HFX Imperago solutions provide seamless integration with major HR and payroll systems. Highly customisable, HFX Imperago solutions can be configured to meet exact requirements and can support unlimited numbers of work patterns.
HFX is the leading provider of flextime™ in the UK. Used by over 1400 customers across the UK, local authorities, other public sector bodies and commercial organisations benefiting from HFX solutions include: Home Office, Merck, Methodist Church, Dartmoor National Park, Adidas, Buhler Sortex Ltd, The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT), Eaton Limited, MoD, National Farmers' Union, Hertsmere Borough Council, North Lanarkshire Council, Exeter City Council, Isle of Man Government, MoJ, Met Police, Flintshire County Council, Office for National Statistics, UK Intellectual Property Office, NHS Business Services Authority, Science and Technology Facilities Council.
For more information please visit: www.hfx.co.uk
