Intermountain Healthcare Awarded $1 Million Grant by the National Institutes of Health
Will help further standardize care for patients with acute respiratory failureSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermountain Healthcare has received a grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the implementation of computerized clinical support for mechanical ventilation in patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The study will be led by Colin K. Grissom, MD, and Raj Srivastava, MD, assistant vice president of Research.
ARDs is a progressive condition that can occur in patients who are critically ill or have significant trauma. The main complication of ARDS is that fluid leaks into the lungs, making breathing difficult or impossible due to a lack of oxygen in the blood. ARDS is associated with very high morbidity, mortality, and healthcare cost.
The awarding of the NIH grant highlights the purpose of research at Intermountain—to invest in research that will have a rapid impact on care delivery. Research at Intermountain is focused on achieving the best medical result at the lowest necessary cost. “When physicians and caregivers use evidence-based practices, they are making care safer and better for patients,” says Mark Briesacher, MD, senior vice president, chief physician executive and president of Intermountain Medical Group. “Receiving this grant underscores the importance of Intermountain’s clinicians, researchers, and caregivers teaming up to help people recover from serious illnesses and get back to health.”
The study aims to test a digital ventilation support tool and standardize the treatment for patients with ARDS. Standardization of treatment ultimately leads to improved patient outcomes, including improvements in ventilator free days, improved discharge dispositions, decreased mortality, shorter hospital stays, and higher quality of life. The study will determine the barriers and facilitators of implementation and develop strategies to improve compliance, including an electronic decision support tool for the management of ventilation, oxygenation, and weaning.
“The grant from the NIH signifies the priority that all of our patients have the same high-quality, evidence-based care experience,” says Dr. Grissom. “It highlights our aim to provided excellent care while taking seriously our stewardship in the communities we serve.”
Intermountain has a long history of research that once proven to improve patient care is implemented into our care delivery system through our Clinical Programs and our implementation processes developed in the Intermountain Healthcare Delivery Institute, co-directed by Dr. Srivastava. The Institute’s goal is to improve quality and reduce the cost of healthcare by delivering education, generating and disseminating evidence, and conducting research in support of operational and service excellence as well as process management throughout Intermountain and with external partners.
Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system based in Salt Lake City with 23 hospitals, 180 clinics, and a health insurance plan, SelectHealth. Recognized for its excellent clinical care and low costs, Intermountain is helping people live the healthiest lives possible©. For more information, visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org.
To find out more about Intermountain Healthcare research visit Intermountainresearch.org or email OfficeofResearch@imail.org.
