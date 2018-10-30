Middle School Students at Allentown Charter School Beginning Field Experience
Executive Education Charter School in Allentown gives eight grade students career experience
A unique field experience program begins for eighth graders at Executive Education Academy Charter School.
Students choose a field of interest then pursue an internship experience with one of the Allentown charter school’s numerous community partners throughout the Lehigh Valley. Students spend time with a mentor, log hours they’re onsite, and complete an independent project about their experience.
“Students love their field experience,” says Tiffany O’Brien, Chief Academic Officer. “This is their first real experience in the business world and they’re fortunate to have a very hands-on role with a dedicated and experienced mentor.”
This experience, O’Brien adds, “helps these students select their academic track when they enter high school”.
To learn more about field experience at the Lehigh Valley charter school, and to learn more about enrollment for elementary, middle, and high school students, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
Middle School at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown