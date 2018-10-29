A List of Badass Cybersecurity Women We Follow - And Why You Should Too
The gender gap in cyber security is abysmal. Amplifying the voices of women who've made it in leadership positions is a way to change this trend. Here are 30.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tech sector is a man’s land. Cyber security, specifically, has the biggest gender gap of all- with women occupying only 11% of it. This number has remained steady since 2013 and is much lower than the representation of women in the overall global workforce (ISC 2017). Other sources incorporate a broader definition of cyber security positions and subfields to estimate a 20% figure - slightly better, but still low. And what can we do about it? We can amplify the voices of women who are there. We can celebrate their work and spark interest in their expertise, and not only talk about their opinions regarding this gender issue. So, without further ceremony, here is a list of 30 women in cyber security whose achievements we want to celebrate and reinforce within the tech sector and beyond. Next time you’re wondering about women’s prospects in the cyber security workforce, feel free to revert to this list for role models and inspiration.
1. Magda Lilia Chelly - Managing Director of Responsible Cyber Pte and Cyber Feminist with a PhD in Telecommunication Engineering and CISSP.
2. Galina Antova- Cybersecurity executive and entrepreneur. Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer at Claroty.
3. Shira Rubinoff – President and Co-Founder at Prime Tech Partners. Cybersecurity executive, advisor, speaker and influencer.
4. Yvette Lejns – Head of Cybersecurity at JetStar Airways and Champion for Women and Diversity.
5. Louisa Vogelenzang – Chapter Leader of Cybersecurity Products at Telstra. Cybersecurity Leader, Speaker, and Champion for Cybersecurity Literacy.
6. Theresa Payton – Cybersecurity leader and influencer. President & CEO of Fortalice Solutions and Co-Founder of Dark Cubed.
7. Rachel Falk – CEO at Cybersecurity Research Centre.
8. Elena Elkina – Partner and Privacy & Data Protection Management Executive at Aleada Consulting. Co-founder and Vice Chair of Women in Security and Privacy (WISP).
9. Alexandra Maniati – Senior Policy Adviser on Cybersecurity at the European Banking Federation (EBF).
10. Rinki Sethi – VP Information Security at Palo Alto Networks, Information Security leader, Board Member.
11. Stephanie Siteman – Information Security & Operations Manager at Facebook.
12. Limor Sylvie Kessem – CIS, CISM. Global Executive Security Advisor, IBM Security.
13. Kristen Maynes – Director of Cybersecurity & Risk Advisory at PwC.
14. Shelley Westman – Principal/Partner in the Cybersecurity Practice at EY.
15. Lauren Goodwin – VP Digital Transformation at BP.
16. Jennifer Silk – Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity, U.S. department of Energy.
17.Juliet Okafor – SVP of Global Security Solutions at Fortress Information Security.
18. Katherine Mahoney – Regional Director of IT, Americas at TRUMPF North America.
19. Jess Walpole – VP Global Information Security and IT Operations at Lincoln Electric.
20. Lisa Tuttle – CISO at SPX Corporation.
21. Maria Taberna – Industrial IoT Cybersecurity Director at Oylo.
22. Florence Garaud – Cybersecurity Incident Response & Threat Intelligence Analyst at Dupont.
23. Danielle Ashcroft – CISO at JD Sports Fashion plc.
24. Deborah Haworth – CISO at Penguin Random House UK.
25. Bente Hoff – Director Cybersecurity at Norwegian National Security Authority.
26. Angela Grisafi – Senior Director of Cybersecurity at Baker Hughes, GE.
27. Isabel Muench – Head of IT Security at German Federal Office for Information Security.
28. M. Angela Sasse – Head of Information Security Research at UCL. UK.
29. Ambareen Siraj – Professor Director Cybersecurity Education Research at Tennessee Technological University, Founder & Chair at WiCyS.
30. Alison Dyer- CISO at URENCO.
