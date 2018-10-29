CS4CA MENA: Government Officials & 100+ Industry leaders Discuss Cyber Security
This is a content-driven platform for the region’s senior leaders to learn, discuss and asses the practical steps needed to achieve cyber resilience in the MENA region. Key topics include: risk mitigation for safety systems, managing security in a hybrid IT/OT environment, and creating a cohesive regulatory framework for MENA’s critical infrastructure. The likes of Saudi Aramco, Kaspersky Lab, GE, PwC, and the Government of Saudi Arabia compose the line-up of thought-leading speakers.
CS4CA MENA is catered for the Oil & Gas, Utilities, Nuclear, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Aviation, and Maritime industries, as well as Government Officials and select security solution providers. Request a copy of the detailed agenda here.
Book your Early Bird pass before November 8th to save $250 on your 2-day CPD certified conference pass inclusive of seated lunches & 5+ hours of networking. More details at: https://www.cs4ca.com/mena/
