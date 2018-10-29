There were 505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,642 in the last 365 days.

CS4CA MENA: Government Officials & 100+ Industry leaders Discuss Cyber Security

DUBAI, UAE, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Understaffing and underinvestment place ICS security under constant risk in the MENA region, with over 40% of the region’s ICS computers facing cyber-attacks every semester [Kaspersky]. Several industries suffer the consequences of this cyber crisis: Transport & Logistic companies dread the reputational damage following a cyber-attack, while Chemical, Energy, and Oil & Gas enterprises worry about production halts and physical disasters. In short: cyber threats are keeping the region’s security leaders awake at night –and not unreasonably so. With this in mind, Qatalyst Global is pleased to announce CS4CA MENA 2019, uniting the assistance and expertise needed to protect MENA’s critical infrastructure against cyber threats. The 13th in a successful global series of Cyber Security for Critical Assets Summits will be in Dubai, January 21st-22nd, to focus exclusively on the Middle East and Northern African Regions.

This is a content-driven platform for the region’s senior leaders to learn, discuss and asses the practical steps needed to achieve cyber resilience in the MENA region. Key topics include: risk mitigation for safety systems, managing security in a hybrid IT/OT environment, and creating a cohesive regulatory framework for MENA’s critical infrastructure. The likes of Saudi Aramco, Kaspersky Lab, GE, PwC, and the Government of Saudi Arabia compose the line-up of thought-leading speakers.

CS4CA MENA is catered for the Oil & Gas, Utilities, Nuclear, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Aviation, and Maritime industries, as well as Government Officials and select security solution providers. Request a copy of the detailed agenda here.

Book your Early Bird pass before November 8th to save $250 on your 2-day CPD certified conference pass inclusive of seated lunches & 5+ hours of networking. More details at: https://www.cs4ca.com/mena/

