Los Angeles Staffing Company Opens Atlanta Office
A Modern Staffing Company Designed With The Gig Economy (and Georgia) On It's MindATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise & Grind Staffing is a fast-growing staffing company designed for the gig economy. Unlike other staffing companies who seek to match candidates with full-time employment, Rise and Grind Staffing focuses on short-term, same-day-pay opportunities. We build meaningful, long-lasting relationships with all our clients and gigsters. Our success is a result of our commitment to the best people, the best solutions, and the best results.
Founded by a group of Gig Seekers themselves, they saw that the systems for staffing were broken. So they stopped seeking gigs and started staffing them. Using modernized forms, social media, and other time-saving tools, these friends became coworkers & business owners and built Rise and Grind Staffing.
We are excited to announce partnerships with dozens of businesses, promoters, websites, focus groups, and more to provide you with a wealth of opportunities! We only offer paid gigs from reputable clients. If you are looking to Rise & Grind and make some extra cash for various gigs, you've come to the right place! Some of our immediate needs are:
- Office Assistant
- Event Servers, Bartenders and Staff
- Delivery Driver Helpers
Gig Seekers in the Atlanta area can head over to RiseAndGrindStaffing.com to fill out an application. You'll be prompted to select your location, interests and share a bit about yourself. Ideal candidates will be outgoing, friendly, and have a flexible schedule.
Rachel RNG
Rise and Grind Staffing
+1 (470) 869-2388
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook