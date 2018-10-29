Fine works on paper, rare books and illuminated manuscripts at Gray's Auctioneers, November 14, online and in Cleveland

Etching on paper by Salvador Dali, titled St. George and the Dragon (1947), signed, one of 250 (est. $12,000-$15,000). Lithograph by Charles Ephraim Burchfield, titled Summer Benediction (1953), from an edition of 260 (est. $4,000-$5,000) Lithograph by Thomas Hart Benton, titled Approaching the Storm (1938), signed, from an edition of 200 (est. $4,000-$5,000) Etching on laid paper, final state, by James Abbott McNeill Whistler, titled Turkeys (1880), monogrammed (est. $2,000-$4,000). French Illuminated Manuscript, circa 15th century, from a Book of Hours, on vellum (est. $3,000-$5,000).

The auction will start at 11 am Eastern. Featured will be an impressive collection of fine editions from the Print Club of Cleveland, among other rare items.