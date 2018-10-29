TEXAS SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS’ LEGAL DIGEST REBRANDS TO ED311
The new name reflects the company’s mission to serve educators nationally with a broader range of resourcesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN, Texas - Celebrating more than three decades of service to Texas school administrators and educators, the Texas School Administrators’ Legal Digest (a.k.a. Legal Digest) is pleased to announce that the company has rebranded and will now be known as ED311.
The rebrand reflects the company’s mission to continue to expand its offering of professional development resources beyond just legal topics.
Since its founding in the 1970s, Legal Digest has been Texas’ premier provider of education law resources, offering school administrators trainings, conferences, books and guides on all aspects of school law. As the leader in educator resources, its sister brand ED311 provides both educators and school administrators professional development materials on a number of timely and relevant topics.
“We are proud of the Legal Digest brand, its history in Texas, and our track record of being the only company in the state to consistently offer Texas educators the most up-to-date information on all areas of Texas education law,” said Ted Siff, founder, co-owner and President. “We will carry on our tradition of providing legal trainings and resources for educators, and we also look forward to continuing to expand our offerings to include other topics of interest to educators. We feel that the ED311 brand name accurately reflects who we are currently as a company and where we will continue to go.”
Ambrose Austin, co-owner and COO, added that the rebrand allows the company to expand its reach to educators nationwide, which it began doing in 2016 with the addition of its trainings and products on Restorative Practices.
“We greatly value and appreciate our customer base here in Texas, and look forward to continuing to find ways to serve Texas educators. We also look forward to bringing our essential resources to educators across the U.S.,” he said. “The products and trainings we produce are relevant to educators in every state, and we welcome opportunities to partner with others outside of Texas in order to continue to build on this new trajectory.”
ED311 is headquartered in Austin, Texas, but offers workshops, conferences, and trainings all across the State of Texas and beyond. In 2018, its launching a new line of online courses, which can be accessed by educators anywhere.
To learn more, visit www.ed311.com.
# # #
Sarah Andrews
ED311
+1 512-478-2113
email us here