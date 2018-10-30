Vincentric Announces Latest Maintenance Data Update for Over 45,000 Vehicles

Vincentric enhances scheduled and unscheduled maintenance data for over 45,000 vehicles in its US and Canadian cost-of-ownership database.

BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincentric, LLC released an in-depth update to its vehicle Maintenance Data today with additional detail added to its automotive cost-of-ownership database. The latest enhancement includes costs for over 400 services per vehicle with more detailed estimates of parts pricing, labor times, and labor rates for light-duty vehicles in the US and Canada, resulting in more accurate total cost-of-ownership calculations.

Vincentric Maintenance Data includes both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance costs, with scheduled maintenance costs using specific auto manufacturer recommended maintenance schedules as its foundation. Unscheduled maintenance costs include items without specific service intervals, such as brakes, batteries, and tires. Vincentric uses a standard replacement interval for these services and then applies vehicle specific parts prices and labor times. This information is then combined with hourly labor rates that are customized by state and province based on a Vincentric survey of automotive dealers. Current national rates are $96/hour in the US and $112/hour in Canada, with slightly higher rates for luxury vehicles.

“Our customers can now more accurately estimate maintenance costs at any mileage interval up to 300,000 miles or 480,000 kilometers,” stated Vincentric President, David Wurster. “Each calculation is done using our Dynamic Cost to Own technology to determine specific costs for that driving distance, without the need for any averaging. Our Web Service can deliver this data on demand either as part of our cost-of-ownership solution or as an independent maintenance data delivery.”

In addition to delivery via Web Service using a VIN match or other unique vehicle matching keys, Vincentric data can be delivered via text file or other formats as needed by its customers.

Further information regarding Vincentric Maintenance Data can be requested from marketing@vincentric.com.

ABOUT VINCENTRIC

Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations including Cars.com, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, NADA Guides, Business Fleet Magazine, Nissan, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.