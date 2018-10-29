Computicate PSA now integrates with Datto RMM
PSA made easy; MSPs using Datto RMM can now add an integrated PSA to streamline their entire service operation in just 1 day.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computicate PSA now integrates with Datto RMM;
Computicate PSA makes Professional Services Automation easy and accessible to all managed service providers (MSPs). Whether the aim is to automate just a piece, or the entire service operation from quote to cash.
Computicate takes away the complexity and costs by offering a 100% SaaS platform with a pay-as-you-go subscription model.
Today, Computicate PSA announced its integration with Datto RMM, the remote management and monitoring solution provided by MSP market leader Datto. (Previously named Autotask Endpoint Management.)
The integration provides MSPs using Datto RMM the option to add a comprehensive PSA platform within 1 business day.
“We see a lot of MSPs today, in a fiercely competitive market, that have the need to streamline their service operations to increase their margins, stay competitive and enhance customer satisfaction. Focus here can be specific functions, such as an integrated service desk or time management, or the entire service operation from quote to cash. However, these MSPs often don’t have the time, resources or budget to engage in a big and costly implementation of a platform, which may also bring complexity. That is exactly why we launched Computicate PSA; to make a comprehensive PSA accessible and affordable for all,” says Hans van Leerdam, co-founder at Computicate.
“We are very happy to see Computicate launching their PSA integration with Datto RMM. With Datto RMM, our mission is to provide a comprehensive and open management platform for all MSPs. This integration is a great example of the open eco-system that we encourage within Datto” says Matthé Smit, Director of Product Management for Datto RMM. “MSPs want their business-critical applications to work together seamlessly. Having a great integration between the RMM and PSA systems is extremely impactful for any IT services provider. It’s great that in particular smaller Datto RMM customers now have more options with the Computicate PSA integration.”
Computicate will showcase its new integration to Datto RMM partners during Dattocon 2018 this weekin Barcelona, at Booth #16 in the Exhibition hall.
About Computicate;
PSA made easy, PSA for all. Computicate is the hassle-free PSA platform for MSP’s to run their service operations like a champ, on-boarded in 1 business day!
Computicate was launched late 2016 by former MSP owners and designed to make it easy for any MSP to streamline just a piece, or their entire services operation from quote to cash.
Computicate make the benefits of an integrated PSA available to all MSP’s; but without complexity and high costs. Whether you just want a Service desk that integrates with your RMM or have the ambition to manage your entire operation from one platform.
100% SaaS and “pay as you go”, with complimentary on-boarding; www.computicatepsa.com
About Datto
At Datto, our mission is to empower the world’s small and medium sized businesses with the best in enterprise-level technology. We do it by equipping our unique community of Managed Service Provider partners with the right products, tools and knowledge to allow each and every customer to succeed. It's an approach that’s made us the world’s leading provider of MSP delivered IT solutions. Datto has global headquarters in the U.S. with European offices in the UK, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Australia, China and Singapore.
