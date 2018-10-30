BET Soul Train Awards 2018 Tickets Air Date Nov 25th 8pm Las Vegas

BET Announces Nominees for the 2018 Soul Train Awards: H.E.R. leads with 7 followed by Cardi B & Bruno Mars both with six nominations each

LA, CALIF, US, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BET Networks announce the nominees for the 2018 Soul Train Awards across 12 different categories.

The annual celebration will recognize the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop from legends to the next generation.

Filming on November 17th at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, BET presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards will air on BET and BET HER on November 25th, 2018 at 8PM ET.

2018 breakout star, H.E.R. leads the nominees for this year’s awards, followed closely by last year’s top winner, Bruno Mars & Cardi B both with six nominations each. H.E.R.’s nominations include ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Album/Mixtape of the Year,’ ‘Best Collaboration Performance,’ Video of the Year,’ and two nods in the

‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award’ category for “Best Part” & “Focus.” Bruno’s nominations include ’Best R&B/Soul Male,’ and he shares nominations with Cardi B for ‘Song of the Year, ’Best Dance Performance, ’Best Collaboration Performance,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award’ ’Video of the Year,’ for “Finesse.” Additionally, Cardi garnered a nomination for Rhythm & Bars Award (Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year).

Other nominees include SZA who garnered 5 nods, Ella Mai, Daniel Caesar, and each garnered 4 nods for this year’s awards.

Known for being the iconic best friend duo, on the 90’s hit show Martin, real-life best friends Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold are sure to bring the fun at this year’s awards.

Four-time Grammy award-winning, singer-songwriter, artist, director/producer, holistic healer, activist, and mother Erykah Badu, is set to receive the Legend Award. No stranger to the Soul Train Awards stage, serving as the 2017 host of the awards, Badu’s career has roots deeply planted in soul.

The New York Times described Badu’s groundbreaking debut, 1997’s “Baduizm,” as “traditional soul vocals, staccato hip-hop rhythms and laid-back jazzy grooves.” Yet, hindsight reveals that Badu’s debut was more than just an album, it was the introduction of a new lifestyle.

In her career spanning over two decades, Badu has continued to use her platform as an altar. By incorporating instruments such as tuning forks, crystal singing bowls, and gem stones and more into her music, she has created a wave of healing energy throughout the planet. But her true instrument is the ‘intent’ with which she sings.

The fourth annual Lady of Soul Award will be presented to multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and record producer Faith Evans. With a music career spanning over two decades, Faith has released eight studio albums, with over 18 million albums sold and spawning over 30 singles.

Faith has also performed on 20+ soundtracks and a host of guest appearances during her career. Faith Evans is a seven-time Grammy nominee; winning “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” in 1998 for “I’ll Be Missing You,” an homage to her late husband and hip-hop legend Notorious B.I.G.

BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances and viewers can expect special appearances by some of the brightest stars in entertainment. The event annually showcases Soul Train’s impact on the history of music and dance from the 70s to today.

BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Executive Producers of the network telecast are as follows: Connie Orlando from BET and Jesse Collins from Jesse Collins Entertainment.

For show information, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain , the official site for BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards.

Record Labels, Artist, Filmmakers, etc... Need Global Press Distribution: Gerald (Google Partner | BET Premier Media Partner) ☎ (305) 490-2182 (anytime)

The complete list of nominees for BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards are: