Lisa Dent of The Women’s Empowerment Series, Inc. to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BLUE BELL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Girls are the embodiment of nurturing, giving and are visionary individuals with the ability to make the world a place of compassion, love and inclusion. With many tough challenges ahead there is an organization that instills in girls self – awareness, cultivating their strength, talents, encourages kindness and assists them in becoming great leaders and while owning their Power. This organization is deserving of the highest honor and support. Lisa L. Dent is Founder and President of this exceptional organization The Women’s Empowerment Series, Inc.

“We are a national non profit organization, elevating and uplifting the voices of women and girls globally through our 3 impactful life changing programs,” says Lisa. “With our American Sheroes:Women Veterans Only program, the Girls Empowerment Zone, exclusively focused on girls ages seven to fourteen, and our Global Outreach which includes Mission trips, our innovative programs reach girls and women anywhere in the world.”

Having grown up in a family where service and volunteerism was the cornerstone of their family values Lisa easily gravitated towards humanitarianism and her altruistic good nature caused her to seek out organizations that specialize in women’s empowerment.

“When our organization started on this affirmative life changing journey we realized in order for women to live a positive and mindful lifestyle it’s necessary to start living this way at an early age,” says Lisa. “By aptly providing girls with a “life tool kit” early on they can ultimately develop into phenomenal , powerful women that they were meant to become.”

Through their Global Outreach and Mission Trips program, The Women’s Empowerment Series, Inc. is able to adopt a school, assist them with curriculum development, provide them with much needed school supplies, monetary gifts, and hold health education workshops.

“Women & girls deserve to be seen, heard & respected,” says Lisa. “We help them realize what their unique gifts are and use those gifts in what we call the ‘Power for good.’ When I realize how many people we have impacted it’s a defining moment of reflection and humility. We are thankful that we’re trusted to be a part of each journey.”

The Women’s Empowerment Series, Inc needs helping hands in order to achieve their philanthropic goals. To assist them in their world-wide mission people can become corporate sponsors, donors, and/or volunteer for special projects, Board Membership, and elevate the organization’s voice through our advocacy campaign.

“I actively encourage women and girls to respect, love, and honor themselves & where they are in their life journey,” says Lisa. “That is why we are a vital organization founded by women and have executed magnanimous programs created by women. Everything we do is female centric. Our mantra is ‘Every woman and girl have a voice. We help them find it, embrace it and amplify it with confidence! This mantra is in everything we do.”

The Women’s Empowerment Series,Inc. is eager to partner with more For profit groups to join them in their mission imagining what a monumental impact they will further become as a solid and cohesive team.

“Every woman and girl have an impactful voice,” says Lisa. “With absolute dedication and resolve we unwaveringly help them discover it, embrace, and amplify it with resilient and dedicated confidence.”

The Women’s Empowerment Series Inc. is a National 501(c)3, non-profit organization that was founded in 2015 to provide comprehensive resources for women and girls. Its mission is to teach, support and empower women and girls to find their voice through Health Education, Advocacy and Entrepreneurship. The organization is headquartered in Montgomery County, PA, but service delivery is both domestic and international.

The Women’s Empowerment Series, INC. is committed to increasing awareness of its cause and services to women & girls. President and Founder Lisa L. Dent, M.S H.Ed created this organization because she was passionate about women’s rights and teaching girls to be empowered women. Along with Dr. Marilyn Tinari, Founding Board Member and Retired Head of an Independent Girls Middle School in Chestnut Hill a customized and impactful program experience has been created.

For more information on Lisa Dent visit www.thewomensempowermentseries.org

Author: Beatrice Maria Centeno