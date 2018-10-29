Humanity's One Thought Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Humanity's One Thought is looking for support and participation as it begins it's mission of giving every person the chance to have their thought archived.

HESPERIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanity's One Thought is an inspiring organization that is dedicated to reaching every member of humanity for the benefit of all. This project is aimed at serving the world through books by collecting and archiving original thoughts from each person who would like to have their thought recorded. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter in a recently launched fundraising campaign with a goal to raise a sum of $50,000 through the collective community support.“We want to create something that treats everyone equally and gives them the same chance for their voice to be heard and this will be done using the platform of a book, which throughout history has withstood the test of time” said the spokesperson of this project, while introducing it to the Kickstarter community. “There may be much that sets us apart, but we all have something to say and we all deserve the chance to be heard.”Humanity’s One Thought comprises volumes of a book that will each contain 5,555 thoughts from different individuals of humanity. The book will allow anyone interested in going down in history to archive their own original thought and will be available for all people to read now and in every generation to come. The team at Humanity’s One Thought is working to increase and spread love and positivity in our world, so they hope to receive thoughts that reflect this. This truly unique project facilitates unity, equality, and accountability in a time when these crucial qualities are in short supply.The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/humanitysonethought/humanitys-one-thought-the-archiving-humanity-proje and backers from around the world can support this inspiring initiative by making generous pledges and donations. The project offers a wide range of rewards, including a signed copy of Volume I of the book, and all rewards are offered with worldwide shipping. More details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.