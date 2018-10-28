VIBE Cybersecurity International Granted China Patent For Its Verifiable Identity Based Encryption technology (VIBE).

Enhances the globally-recognized People’s Republic of China’s standard, SM9, the identity-based cryptographic schema.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, October 28, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extending the power and utility of China’s SM9 IBE Cryptographic standard by removing the need to protect the public parameters and adding authentication at the application layer.

VIBE Cybersecurity International LLC today announced that is has been granted a China patent for its Verifiable Identity Based Encryption technology (VIBE). VIBE’s cryptographic schema significantly enhances the globally-recognized People’s Republic of China’s standard, SM9, the identity-based cryptographic schema that replaces PKI and eliminates the need for a Certificate Authority.

Bill Montgomery, VIBE’s CEO, stated, “While our technology can be deployed in myriad ways – securing everything from email to data at rest – our sweet spot is providing security to the Internet of Things, where existing deployments have proven to be highly vulnerable to outside threats. VIBE authenticates at the application layer, rendering it ideal for the IoT.

Authentication at the application layer is best defined as the ability to have every cryptographic unit (CU) within a given ecosystem (e.g. things or people) registered with a VIBE Trust Centre (TC). The TC is owned and controlled by the end client or its designated supplier, and the only communication possible is among CUs registered with the TC, effectively authenticating the sender of each message as a trusted source. Once registered, the TC can be taken off-line, with all communication occurring peer-to-peer. Man-in-the-Middle attacks are impossible with a VIBE-enabled ecosystem. Montgomery added, “China is the largest IoT market in the world, and having travelled there recently, I was very impressed by the energy and clear focus on IoT. I am hoping that our China patent will help us discover new opportunities in this burgeoning market.”

About VIBE Cybersecurity International LLC

VIBE is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, and has regional presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, France, UK, Canada and the US. The company’s patented, advanced form of pairing-based cryptography significantly improves upon the market-proven Identity-Based Encryption (IBE) standard, including providing authentication at the application level.

For additional information please email info@VIBEcyber.com