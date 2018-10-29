LikeCoin Partners with Australian Blockchain Company Animoca Brands

Securing Investment with a Mutually Beneficial Agreement to Accelerate the Adoption of Blockchain & Further Enhance the Value & Utility of its Token

LikeCoin Foundation (LIQUID:LIKE)

We are excited to to kick off our cooperation with Animoca Brands with this mutual investment. We look forward to the exciting content that Animoca Brands will develop around the LikeCoin ecosystem.” — Kin Ko, Founder & CEO of LikeCoin

HONG KONG, CHINA, October 29, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animoca Brands has announced its strategic partnership with LikeCoin Foundation Limited ‘LikeCoin’, a Hong Kong based NGO targeted at “reinventing the like” to realign content creativity and reward.Animoca Brands is a renowned blockchain game development company, listed in Australia (ASX:AB1). The mutually beneficial partnership will accelerate Animoca Brand’s projects with access to the technology, products, expertise and network of LikeCoin. Likewise, Animoca Brands will drive the popularity, utility and value of the LikeCoin Token by leveraging the company’s expertise in blockchain, gaming, AI, software development, publishing, and branded IP collaboration.Animoca Brands will exchange $50,000 USD of the company’s shares in return for the equivalent amount in LikeCoin Tokens (LIKE). Both parties with further collaborate to to create and encourage the adoption of decentralized applications (DApps) and blockchain technology to encourage the uptake in the consumer mass market, and enhance the value in one another’s product.About LikeCoinThe LikeCoin Foundation is justly redirecting profits to content creators with its unique blockchain protocol, aptly name “Proof-of-Creativity”. The protocol enables content to be traced with a cryptographic footprint, and as a result its generated ‘likes’ are directly rewarded with cryptocurrency and allocated to the creator. The latest campaign has been started since 2018, Oct 22 by releasing 60,000 LikeCoin to content creators everyday.

LikeCoin (LIKE) is listed on Liquid