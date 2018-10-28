harlequins enigma to release mau tracks, a hiphop/dance electronic mix in october 2018

mau tracks
harlequins enigma owner åge, is releasing a track again in october 2018. he almost fell apart last year during the production of growing young, but made it
We live in a world where we have to hide to make love, while violence is practiced in broad daylight.”
— John Lennon
BERGEN, HORDALAND, NORWAY, October 28, 2018 /EINPresswire.com
/ -- harlequins enigma owner åge riisnes is releasing a track again in october 2018. he almost fell apart last year during the production of growing young, but made it. he did make it but had difficulities in his brain understanding simple rhythm setups, but somehow had a grip on it & felt some flow, this under serious brain hacking resistance. the result is called mau tracks, to be released under the cdbaby pro label. mau tracks is set for a release on the 29th of october 2018. the track is a hiphop
/dance mix, totally instrumental for a nice mood in an electronic sea of waveforms. the track was mastered by Bob Desmarais at nhtunes.biz - the album art was made by mysellertop at fiverr.com - some freeware fx was included in the track & harlequins enigma credits 99sounds.org & freesfx.co.uk for it. harlequins enigma tells the audience in the world that though he sees himself as an artist, there should be room for life as well. living a monochrome-like musician/writer condition under control via brain & body hacking is hard, & he wishes most of the time to be set free somehow, but simply dont quite get how this could happen. åge is not christian, but do believe in higher powers. i guess his belief in oberon & other powerful gods could light him a beacon one day & lead him to safety. åge wishes happy & sad folks would light a candle for your loved ones, because love & laughter is like half your life & åge might have chosen the wrong path in life composing half his life & ignoring other stuff that matter. he is keen though on a vacation from it all. åge sends his best wishes to harlequins enigma involved people/musicians, fans, family, lovers. åge wishes you all a happy halloween.
homepage: http://harlequinsenigma.simplesite.com/
åge riisnes
harlequins enigma
+47 981 52 524
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter