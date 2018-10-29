Ibogaine Treatment for Drug and Alcohol Addiction
Ibogaine is a naturally-occurring psychoactive indole alkaloid derived from the roots of the African rainforest shrub Tabernanthe iboga. It has traditionally been used in low doses by indigenous peoples of Western Africa to combat fatigue, hunger and thirst, and used in higher doses as a sacrament in spiritual initiation ceremonies. In more recent years, ibogaine has proven exceptionally effective in its ability to “interrupt” a wide range of substance abuse disorders including those associated with opiates (heroin), opioids (narcotic pain medications), alcohol, stimulants (cocaine, methamphetamine) and poly-substance abuse. Most of the data regarding the single dose 24-hour treatment are based on anecdotal reports from past clients, but the testimonies proclaiming ibogaine’s effectiveness in rapidly and painlessly detoxing the body from chemical addiction are admittedly, quite impressive.
Although the pharmacological properties of ibogaine have been researched for over 100 years it’s science has been moderated, purportedly due to a lack of funding and strong opposition from pharmaceutical companies that see no residual benefit in a one-and-done addiction treatment. But, believers in ibogaine treatment for chemical addiction are resolute in their determination to share it with those in need of the holistic potion. What is understood is that addiction occurs through three (3) opioid receptors called the Mu, Kappa and Delta receptor sites. Through neurobiological actions, therapeutic amounts of ibogaine halt the chemical effects of the addictive drug and erase its chemical memory from the receptor sites, thereby eliminating withdrawal symptoms and quashing the physical addiction immediately. “It is an extraordinary phenomenon and one that deserves to be shared with the millions of suffering addicts, alcoholics and their families,” said Nick Avante, Operations Manager at The Avante Ibogaine Institute.
At the present time, Ibogaine Detox treatment is not available within the United States given its Schedule I classification. This has forced ibogaine centers to provide the treatment at offshore locations including Nassau, Bahamas, where clinically supervised ibogaine treatment is available at The Avante Ibogaine Institute and Crossroads Treatment Center, formerly located in Rosarita, Mexico. Crossroads joined Avante in May, 2017 when the Crossroads team was searching for a more convenient and therapeutically appealing location to provide ibogaine detox treatment to those in the eastern United States.
For more information on Ibogaine Assisted Detox Treatment visit the Global Ibogaine Therapy Alliance at www.ibogainealliance.org or the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies at www.maps.org
