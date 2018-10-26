MAC6 Expands Community of Businesses Served, Now Housing More Than 90 Companies
Hosting Fall Festival and Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 31TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAC6, local influencers in collaborative workspace and culture-focused leadership programs, recently announced an expansion with the purchase of a third property to grow its campus and thriving business community. The organization, which launched in 2011, now houses more than 90 companies, serving a wide variety of industries, from solopreneurs and startups to product manufacturers and national commercial brands. Some of the companies calling MAC6 home include Conscious Capitalism Arizona, Resound, Moxie Girl, Phoenix Business RadioX, HelloFresh, Uber, and many more.
“We’ve always had a vision of MAC6 as a full-service campus aimed at fostering the growth of good business,” said Kyle MacIntosh, president and creative excitant at MAC6. “The addition of this new space significantly increases the number of businesses under our roof and gives us the opportunity to provide more resources to our community; we’re excited to continue to create more great places to work here in the Valley.”
The MAC6 footprint originated with the introduction of the MAC6 Conscious Workspace at 1430 West Broadway Road in Tempe, which includes both coworking and commercial space. To meet the needs of small businesses with production requirements, the MAC6 co-manufacturing space, located at 941 South Park Lane was added in 2013. The purchase of the former Concordia Office Park building at 1414 West Broadway Road is a move toward creating a full campus to support more of the companies bringing good business to the community.
“We’ve been honored and proud to be part of the always-evolving MAC6 community as we learn and grow right along with them,” said Karen Nowicki, president and CEO of Phoenix Business RadioX. “The energy and vibrancy the team brings to everything they do aligns perfectly with ours and we’re thrilled that more local businesses will now have the opportunity to be part of this thriving campus.”
In celebration of this new milestone, MAC6 is hosting a Fall Festival on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. giving friends, neighbors and anyone interested an opportunity to have some fun, explore the variety of spaces available at MAC6, and get to know the companies and people that make up this wonderful community. Activities will include a dunk tank, food trucks, fall games, a marketplace and tours of the MAC6 spaces.
Beyond giving business the space they need to expand and succeed, MAC6 offers leadership and team development programs to help them overcome challenges and grow most effectively. They were recently named Tempe Chamber of Commerce 2018 Business Excellence Award Winner in the Small Business Category for the valuable work they do in helping local businesses flourish. To learn more about MAC6 and the programs they offer, please visit mac6.com.
About MAC6
MAC6 provides the collaborative space and culture-focused leadership programs that push conscious leaders to conquer the complexities and scale their business. For more information, please visit www.mac6.com.
About Phoenix Business RadioX
Phoenix Business RadioX helps local business leaders build relationships and grow their businesses by providing a platform to support and celebrate the positive business stories in the community. For more information about becoming a show sponsor and host, or to listen to all recent episodes, please visit PhoenixBusinessRadioX.com.
