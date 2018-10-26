Over 400 quality lots in many categories will be sold at Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery, Nov. 3rd in West Palm Beach
Offered will be antiques, artwork, sculptures, porcelain, bronze, sterling silver, art glass, estate jewelry, Chinese works and decorative arts, at 1 pm EDT.WEST PALM BEACH, FLA., UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – More than 400 lots of antiques, artwork, sculptures, porcelain, bronze, sterling silver, art glass, estate jewelry, Chinese works and decorative arts will all come up for bid at an auction scheduled for Saturday, November 3rd, by Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery in the firm’s gallery at 811A Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, starting at 1 pm (EDT).
There are several candidates for top lot of the auction. One is an original acrylic on canvas self-portrait by Romero Britto (Brazilian, b. 1963), titled Brandon & I and depicting the artist and his son, Brandon (est. $20,000-$25,000). The 72 inch by 72 inch painting is signed, titled and dated 1994. The lot also includes a signed hardcover copy of Britto’s book Colors Around the World.
Another candidate is the bronze sculpture by Richard MacDonald (American, b. 1946), titled The Trumpeter, Draped, 36 ¼ inches tall including a four-inch rotating marble pedestal (est. $12,000-$16,000). The work is signed and numbered (#7/90) to the base. MacDonald is a contemporary figurative artist known for his bronze sculptures and for his association with the Cirque du Soleil.
An etching and aquatint on Arches paper by Ellsworth Kelly (American, 1923-2015), titled Wall, carries a pre-sale estimate of $4,000-$5,000. The work is pencil signed lower right and numbered (#39/50) lower left. Plate and sheet are matted and framed. Ellsworth was a painter, sculptor and printmaker. He was best-known for his hard-edge painting, Color Field painting and minimalism.
Meissen porcelain will feature a Limited Masterpieces handled vase (or urn), 14 inches tall, having a floral motif with gilt trim and limited to 50 pieces, marked to the underside, numbered 04/50 (est. $8,000-$12,000); and a 34-piece tea set, with each piece having hand-painted florals and gilt trim (est. $4,000-$6,000). Each piece in the porcelain set is marked to the underside.
An outstanding bronze chess set with a hand-painted ceramic table by the mother-and-son team of Laney Oxman (American, b. 1946) and Zachary Oxman (American, b. 1968), titled Chivalry & Ecstasy, is expected to realize $10,000-$14,000. The chess set includes 32 bronze figures that represent Medieval warriors. Each is signed “R. Oxman”, dated 1997 and numbered 1/12. The signed table has a marble chess board to the center, surrounded by hand-painted nude maidens.
Two oil on canvas paintings by Vladimir de Terlikowsky (Polish, 1873-1951) will be offered, one depicting a Venetian canal with bridge (est. $2,000-$3,000), the other a Venetian cathedral (est. $1,500-$2,000). Also, an oil on canvas hunting scene attributed to Francis Barlow (British, 1626-1704), Hunting the Hare, in an 11 ¾ inches by 4 ¾ inches frame, should hit $3,000-$4,000.
Collectors of Peter Max (American, b. 1937) will be thrilled to learn that lots 1-6 are dedicated to the Pop Art icon. Lot 1 is a hand-painted bronze sculpture of the Statue of Liberty, 22 ¼ inches tall including the two-inch marble base and signed, numbered (111/250) and inscribed “Peter Max 1990” (est. $4,000-$5,000). Lot 2 is an original acrylic painting on a ceramic plate, showing a flag with a heart, signed verso, dated 1992, in a 14-inch square acrylic case (est. $800-$1,200).
Lots 3-6 are prints from Max. They include a serigraph titled Flag with Heart, hand-signed and numbered 220/385 (est. $800-$1,200); a lithograph titled Three Faces, hand-signed and numbered HC 14 with a blind stamp lower left (est. $800-$1,200); a serigraph titled Lady on Red with Floating Vase, pencil signed lower right and numbered 111/300 (est. $600-$800); and a serigraph titled Flower Blossom Lady, signed lower left and numbered 164/300 (est. $600-$800).
A pair of 3-D serigraphs by noted artists are expected to attract keen bidder interest. The first is by Charles Fazzino (American, b. 1955), titled Mickey’s World and depicting Mickey Mouse and friends in cities throughout the world, pencil signed and numbered (est. $1,200-$1,500). The second is by James Rizzi (American, 1950-2011), titled Let’s Get Lost at Coney Island, hand-signed lower left, numbered 280/350 and in a hand-painted mat and frame (est. $3,000-$4,000).
Two original paintings and four prints from a collection of artworks by Orlando Agudelo-Botero (Colombian, b. 1946) will all come up for bid. The paintings are a triptych watercolor on paper titled Passive and Active Colors, signed, with all three panels contained in an 83 inch by 44 inch frame (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a mixed media on Arches paper that combines the abstract and human form, signed and titled Movimiento Perpetuo, matted and framed (est. $1,500-$2,000).
The prints from Agudelo-Botero are hand-painted and embellished serigraphs with hand-torn edges, titled Dusk of an Era, Primavera, Angel and Maria, Maria, Maria. All are hand-signed and numbered, matted and framed, and come with a certificate of authenticity from Engman Limited in Laguna Beach, Calif. All four carry an identical pre-sale estimate of $800-$1,200.
A pair of Baccarat Mille Nuits French cut crystal candelabra, featuring a baroque motif with five beveled cut arms at alternating heights amidst two decorative crystal swirls, should command $3,000-$5,000. Also, a magnificent 97-piece Wallace sterling silver flatware set in the Grand Baroque pattern, with each piece marked “Wallace Sterling”, is estimated at $2,000-$3,000.
A collection of 19 pieces of Christofle – the French-based decorative home accessories company founded in 1830 – will be sold as individual lots. Pieces will include crystal wine goblets, water glasses and tumblers in the Kawali and Cluny patterns; silver-plated Malmaison, Fidelio and Vertigo pieces and sets; and other items, estimated to bring prices that range from $80 to $800.
The full catalog may be viewed now by visiting www.antiquesmodern.com. Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. A preview will be held in the gallery on Friday, November 2nd, from 11 am until 5 pm.
Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery is actively seeking fine quality consignments for future auctions.
To learn more about Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery and the Saturday, November 3rd auction, visit www.antiquesmodern.com.
