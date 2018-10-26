Santuari Restaurant, Winner of “Best New Restaurant- 2018,” is Now Open for Dinner

“Live your best life by enjoying bold flavors from our slow roasted short rib or one of our signature desserts” says Executive Chef Brendan Mica.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the beautiful city of Toluca Lake, SANTUARI RESTAURANT, an exquisite venue offering fresh Californian cuisine with delicious Mediterranean accents, is now open for dinner.

The restaurant’s updated hours mean that it will now be open to the public Tuesday through Saturday for lunch, happy hour, and dinner.

Lunch will commence from 11:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., with happy hour arriving from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., and then a 6:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. dinner will conclude the night.

“We underwent two years of upgrades and remodeling, and our restaurant is now ready to make the next leap,” states Santuari’s general manager Kim Gregory. “It’s an amazing space that features separate bar, lounge, and patio menus, and now we’ll be even more available with our extended hours. It’s going to be a fantastic experience for our guests.”

Recently announced as winner of “Best New Restaurant – 2018” by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community, the newly renovated bar and lounge are highlighted by a specialty cocktail menu, as well as fresh approaches to classic cocktails, craft beers, and a boutique wine list.

“Live your best life by enjoying bold flavors from our slow roasted short rib, our divine pork belly, or one of our signature desserts such as baklava cheesecake with crispy filo, local honey and candied walnuts or our black forest brownie with chocolate ganache and market cherries,” expresses Executive Chef Brendan Mica.

“Santuari offers stunning dining and lounging areas and is the perfect way to treat yourself to an amazing lunch. I positively devoured the rib eye steak and paired it with a glass of Merlot. Delicious! This is will now be my go-to spot in LA,” raves Michelle P., a BoLAA member and satisfied diner from Los Angeles, CA.

“The newest winner amongst the 4,000 member “Best of Los Angeles Award” community, Santuari Restaurant truly celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles,” BoLAA member Aurora DeRose stated. “This is what Los Angeles is all about— delicious diversity and excellence.”

Reservations can be made at www.santuarirestaurant.com or phone: 323-902-9700 or email: info@santuarirestaurant.com

Santuari Restaurant

6711 Forest Lawn Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 902-9700