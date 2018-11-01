StrongBox Data Solutions Chosen As Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner

StrongBox Data, the leading provider of autonomous data management software, was named the winner of Red Herring's Top 100 Global award

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StrongBox Data, the leading provider of autonomous data management software, was named the winner of Red Herring's Top 100 Global award which recognizes the most exciting and innovative private technology companies in the world.

StrongBox Data was recognized by Red Herring for outstanding achievements in software solutions and joins the elite membership of Red Herring Global 100 recipients that have included Alibaba, Facebook, Google, Nutanix, Cloudera, Salesforce, and other leading technology powerhouses.

StrongBox Data’s flagship product, StrongLink, is a software solution that simplifies and reduces the cost of managing multi-vendor storage environments. StrongLink provides multi-protocol access across any file system, object storage, tape and cloud in a global namespace. Users maintain a constant view of files regardless of where the file is stored, which maximizes their storage environment for performance and cost. StrongLink aggregates metadata to drive its policy engines for workflow automation, storage resource optimization, metadata management, data life cycle, copy management, audit trails and business continuity.

"Our mission at StrongBox Data is to make storage simple and cost-effective. We address the unique problems that come from multi-vendor storage environments to remove the complexity from data migrations, technology refreshes, and archiving." said David Cerf, CEO of StrongBox Data. "We are honored to be recognized by Red Herring for this prestigious award. "

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's start-ups and tech companies for over two decades. They have a unique ability to see through the industry's hype and pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from fintech and marketing to security, IoT and more.

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated thousands of companies for the Red Herring 100 on both quantitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, business strategy, and market penetration.

"We believe StrongBox Data embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives," said Alex Serge Vieux, chairman and publisher of Red Herring. "StrongBox Data should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong."

About StrongBox Data

StrongBox Data is the leader in autonomous data management, servicing the world's most demanding data environments since 2008. The largest enterprises across 17 industries have chosen StrongBox Data to reduce costs as well as to protect and simplify data management. Visit www.strongboxdata.com.

