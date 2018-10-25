First US Product Information Management Conference Sells Out in Chicago

PIMpoint Americas Builds Community, Learning, and Best Practices for E-commerce Professionals

The event delivered relevant and insightful content to help PIM professionals and e-commerce teams achieve unprecedented success in their roles and for their organizations. ” — Cindy Coons, Project Manager, Ethan Allen

CHICAGO, USA, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inRiver, the leading provider of SaaS-based product information management (PIM) solutions, today announced that the first PIM-focused event, PIMpoint Americas, sold out earlier than expected. The inaugural customer event in the US held October 4, in Chicago sold out for both attendees and sponsorships, proving the market for PIM best practices, education and community is thriving in North America. The European PIMpoint Summit has sold out each of the last five years it has been presented in Malmö, Sweden.

Almost 200 e-commerce professionals and inRiver partners attended the event filled with sessions on digital transformation, syndication, product roadmap, and proving the value of PIM in the majestic Mid-America Club in downtown Chicago. Key customers and partners delivered case studies and insights into how they improve customer experience and drive revenue with inRiver solutions. Event keynote speakers included Forrester analyst, Bruce Eppinger, and author and entrepreneur, Peter Shankman.

"The first PIMpoint Americas exceeded our expectations," said Cindy Coons, Project Manager, Ethan Allen. "The event delivered relevant and insightful content to help PIM professionals and e-commerce teams achieve unprecedented success in their roles and for their organizations. "

"The importance of community and continuous learning in the PIM space was apparent at the sold-out inRiver PIMpoint Americas event," said Don Dawson, PIM Manager, D'Addario. "I was impressed by the content and the knowledge the attendees and partners shared. It was an impressive event that should not be missed if you work in PIM or e-commerce."

“E-commerce, merchandising, and marketing professionals in the US need a community to learn from and forum to engage with peers around all things PIM,” said Steve Gershik, CMO, inRiver. “It was the right time to introduce the best community-building event for our customers, partners and marketing colleagues. It’s the first of many PIMpoints in North America.”

inRiver partners Absolunet, Aware, and Ntara supported the event as Elite sponsors. Eight achievement awards were given to customers including MillerCoors, Bunzl, Federal Mogul, Ashley Furniture, and Ethan Allen. North American Partner of the Year was awarded to Absolunet.

PIMpoint Summit 2019 is scheduled for April 4-5, 2019, in Malmö, Sweden, with over 1,000 attendees expected from across the globe. Agenda and registrations details will be available in early 2019. Email inRiver for sponsorship or speaking opportunities.