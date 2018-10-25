Medical Malpractice Lawyers Will Help Defend Your Birth Injury Case

Looking into the eyes of parents whose child has been injured or hurt is one of the most difficult things thatI ever faced. I just have to help these people

Looking into the eyes of a parent whose child has been inmjured or hurt is one of the most difficult things that I have ever faced. I just have to help these people and fortunately I can and do!” — Alvin de Levie, Esq.

Medical Malpractice Lawyers Defend Birth Injuries: Erb's Palsy and Klumpke's Palsy

Erb's Palsy and Klumpke's Palsy are birth injuries commonly associated with Shoulder Dystocia. Shoulder dystocia is a term used to describe a birth situation where the child's shoulder gets caught behind the mother's pelvic bone during birth. Shoulder dystocia places the child at a high risk for serious and fatal injuries and must be treated immediately.

To deliver the child, a doctor must maneuver the child to free the shoulder from the pelvic bone. Unfortunately, doctor's occasionally applied excessive force and make use of improper techniques while delivering the child resulting in a birth injury.

This can cause injury to the brachial plexus - the network of five nerves running from the child's spine in the neck to the shoulder, arms and hand. Depending on the severity of the injury and which nerves were damaged, brachial plexus injuries can lead to both Erb’s Palsy and Klumpke's Palsy. This is considered a form of medical malpractice.

What is Erb's Palsy?

Erb's Palsy is a form of paralysis which develops when the upper two nerves in the brachial plexus (the C5 and C6 nerves) are either damaged or severed. Injury to these nerves results in paralysis and other symptoms in the upper arm. Symptoms of Erb's Palsy include:

Complete paralysis of the upper arm

Inability to rotate from the shoulder

Decreased grip

Numbness in the arm

Atrophy of the arm muscles

Inability to control arm function



Erb's Palsy can be a devastating injury. While some cases will heal over time, severe nerve damages may never heal, resulting in permanent injury and disability.

What is Klumpke's Palsy?

Klumpke's Palsy is similar to Erb's palsy. However, this form of paralysis develops when the two lowest nerves in the brachial plexus (the C8 and T1 nerves) are either damaged or severed. While Erb's Palsy typically affects the shoulder and upper arm, Klumpke's Palsy tends to affect the hand and wrist. Symptoms of Klumpke's Palsy include:

Numbness in the hand or complete loss of feeling

Stiff joints

Atrophy of the hand muscles

A limp hand

Complete paralysis of the hand

Severe pain

Drooping of the eyelids on the side of the face opposite to the affected hand.



Like Erb's Palsy, the length of time a child will suffer from Klumpke's Palsy depends largely on the degree of nerve damages. More extensive damage is likely to cause permanent injury and disability which will require continuing medical intervention and treatment throughout the child's life.



