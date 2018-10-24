Aspiria acquires LSA’s Employee Assistance Program

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health and wellness provider Aspiria Corp. has acquired the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) assets of Lidkea Stob and Associates. The acquisition of the St. Catharines, Ontario-based EAP allows Aspiria to further fulfill its strategic expansion plans for Ontario and across Canada.

Aspiria expressed interest in acquiring LSA’s EAP assets with the goal to expand their reach in Ontario’s Golden Horseshoe Area and to support the excellent work LSA was delivering for its existing clientele.

“We are so excited to make LSA’s EAP a part of the Aspiria family,” says Charles Benayon, Founder & CEO, Aspiria. “This transaction allows Aspiria to continue to strengthen our presence in the EAP market and with LSA’s very loyal client base, this opportunity allows us to achieve our strategic goal.”

John Stob, owner of Lidkea Stob and Associates states, “I am at the stage of my life where I was looking for an exit strategy. As the values of our respective companies align closely, and Aspiria will be strengthening its EAP offering to LSA’s clients with innovative, technology-based mental health services, it is a definite win-win-win situation.”

As a result of the acquisition, Aspiria will be maintaining LSA’s clinical network and provide local account management to ensure continuity of service to both LSA and Aspiria’s Ontario clients in the Golden Horseshoe.

About Aspiria Corp.

Aspiria empowers organizations and their people through Employee and Student Assistance Programs and, Specialized Health Solutions. Established in 2003 and in response to market consolidation in the Employee Assistance Program industry, Aspiria has created a unique and innovative service offering to the underserved small and medium-sized EAP market.

Aspiria serves over 500 client organizations, 315,000 employees, students, and their families across Canada and internationally. One-hundred percent Canadian-owned, Aspiria provides niche, quality mental health solutions and superior customer service to its loyal client base.

