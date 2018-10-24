Bidders reel in rare fishing lures at Miller & Miller's hunting and fishing collectibles auction, Oct. 19-20 in Canada

The top lot of the auction was this Chippewa spinner lure with green back spotted sides, made circa 1910 (CA$10,030).

Lurette No. 2 fishing lure, made by Canada Needle & Fishing Tackle, a "living bait lure" (CA$4,425).

Vaughn's cardboard lure box with paperwork (no lure, just the box), from the 1930s (CA$2,124).

Lauby Lure (USA) Lake Trout wonder spoon, made of wood in the 1930s (CA$2,006).