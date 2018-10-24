Immersive art giant Meow Wolf launches Accelerator with Creative Startups and City of Albuquerque

Photo of people going through the refrigerator at Meow Wolf. Photo by Kate Russell Creative Startups Meow Wolf Logo Logo for City of Albuquerque One ABQ Campaign

Applications open now for the creative tech accelerator presented by Meow Wolf

Ever since doing Creative Startups I felt locked into the person I always was but now with a proper placement in the world … it's been an amazing resource long after we did the accelerator.” — Vince Kadlubek, Meow Wolf CEO

Meow Wolf, the New Mexico based arts collective transforming the immersive art industry, announces a new partnership with Creative Startups to present the 2019 Creative Startups Accelerator. Having participated in Creative Startups' inaugural accelerator cohort in Albuquerque in 2014, Meow Wolf is now part of Creative Startups' global alumni network of 111 creative companies that have collectively raised nearly $50 million in venture investment and $30 million in revenues since 2014. With applications open now through December 2nd, the 2019 Accelerator marks a commitment from the City of Albuquerque, a lead sponsor, to cultivating New Mexico's leadership in the nation's creative industries, and driving high-wage job creation in the creative tech sector.

After launching the Accelerator in 2014 with support from the City of Albuquerque, Creative Startups has distinguished itself as a leader in the global creative economy, offering programs throughout the US and internationally. For Meow Wolf, participating in the accelerator was a turning point that eventually led to to the launch of the wildly successful House of Eternal Return. Before applying to the accelerator the collective was struggling to define themselves as a creative business and communicate their hyper-imaginative vision within the traditional startup and investment world. Vince Kadlubek, Meow Wolf CEO, described their experience in Creative Startups Accelerator as transformational to the organization’s success: “Ever since doing Creative Startups I felt locked into the person I always was but now with a proper placement in the world … it's been an amazing resource long after we did the accelerator.” Having since raised over $20 million in investment, Meow Wolf this year announced expansion to Denver and Las Vegas, and debuted new VR technology at Magic Leap and SXSW this year. CEO of Creative Startups, Alice Loy, shares, “Meow Wolf is living proof of the power of investing in creative entrepreneurs and creative technologies, and we’re thrilled the Meow Wolf founders are looking to return the favor to the 2019 Accelerator cohort.”

The Meow Wolf sponsored cohort will focus on supporting startups working in emerging creative tech sectors such as AR/VR, robotics, media technologies, and animation, as examples. The program focus builds on both the creative strengths of the Meow Wolf team (given a recent boost by the organization’s acquisition of the 52,000 sq. ft Caterpillar creative manufacturing facility in Santa Fe), and also on the City of Albuquerque’s strategic focus on creative economy development.

Earlier this year Mayor Tim Keller of Albuquerque, and Economic Development Director Synthia Jaramillo, announced that bolstering the City’s creative economy was one of the administration’s six key pillars for economic development. The City’s recent announcement of Netflix’s new Albuquerque-based production hub - projected to bring 1,000 new high-wage jobs to the city - exemplifies the Keller administration’s commitment to the creative economy and New Mexico’s strengths. The creative economy is also a key focus in the city’s new #OneAlbuquerque marketing campaign. Supporting the Creative Startups Accelerator presented by Meow Wolf aligns with this mission, as described by Mayor Keller, saying, “The creative economy intersects with other industries on the cutting edge of innovation and technology. This partnership supports our goal of boosting our creative economy by empowering creatives to experiment with new business ideas, bolstering our local economy.”

“The partnership between Creative Startups, the City of Albuquerque, and Meow Wolf is a clear testament to the creative potential that exists in New Mexico,” states Loy. “Creative entrepreneurs are leading change and creating growth in communities around the world. Cities that investment in their creative economy today will be poised to capture explosive growth tomorrow.”

Creative Startups will accept applications from around the world for the 8-week online program. Details about the mentors, curriculum, and program structure can found online and interested individuals can for free through December 2nd for the 2019 Cohort. More information and applications can be found here: creativestartups.org/locations/albuquerque

Video of Meow Wolf CEO Vince Kadlubek talking on Creative Startups Experience