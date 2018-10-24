Wartburg Completes Campus-Wide LED Lighting Upgrade
MOUNT VERNON, NY—October 22, 2018—Wartburg fulfilled phase one of its energy efficiency plan, a campus-wide LED lighting upgrade initiative as it continues to become more environmentally responsible.
This initiative will save 736,004 kWh a year, which is the equivalent of 548 metric tons of greenhouse gas, by replacing fluorescent and incandescent bulbs with LEDs. These savings are also equivalent to 599,285 pounds of coal burned and 61,635 gallons of gasoline consumed. The savings also translate monetarily, and the project, assisted by Con Edison rebates and incentives, will pay for itself in decreased energy costs after 18 months.
Wartburg upgraded approximately 5,000 fixtures across its 34-acre campus to include 11,000 new LED lamps. Benefits include outdoor lighting that is 40 percent brighter than previous lighting, helping to improve visibility and safety for its residents, clients and staff.
Wartburg continues to show its commitment to energy efficiency with the formation of its Green Committee earlier this year, focusing on reducing use of resources and implementing a comprehensive recycling program. In addition, Wartburg will be applying for certification through the Green Business Practice, which would make it the only long-term care provider with such certification.
“We are thrilled to have completed the first phase in our energy efficiency plan and to continue implementing these upgrades throughout our campus,” said Wartburg President and CEO, Dr. David Gentner. “In recent years, Wartburg’s Friedrichs Residence and its Rehabilitation and Adult Day Services Center were Mount Vernon’s first buildings to gain Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification and the first health care facility to earn LEED certification, respectively.” LEED certification signifies that a building is exemplary in conserving energy, lowering operating costs and being healthy for occupants.
About Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on its beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, its continuing care approach has earned Wartburg a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018. In addition, Wartburg received the 2016 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award from the American College of Health Care Administrators and the 2015 Legacy Award from the Westchester County Chapter of the Links.
