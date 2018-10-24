Xtreem Solution Makes Another Hit In The IT and Tech Sphere
Xtreem Solution, An Award-winning Web & Mobile App Development Firms hit the 3rd Place in Top Web Design Companies in USA and Top Web Designers USA on GoodFirmsPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has not been long now that An award-winning mobile and web application development firm - Xtreem Solution made the headlines as a fast-rising star in the digital world. Now, here they are at it again. As the IT and Tech sectors continue to stride higher in providing more cutting-edge solutions to our needs, the competitive space narrows down with lots of tech establishment falling behind.
As is the case, our demands of the best continue to rise, and we break off from outdated services to follow the trending and most satisfying services. The company which has only entered the marketplace for ten years has overtaken older firms in the same field to obtain a notable mention and high ranking in America’s review authorities like Clutch and GoodFirms.
What is there to know about Xtreem Solution?
Just like any dream giving a chance to grow, Xtreem Solution is the vision of Mr., Vikash Jangid, the CEO and co-founder of the now award-winning web and mobile application development firm. Back in 2008, the first step towards the company’s success got initiated and with the backing of Mr., Shivratan Jangid it got onto various notable freelance marketing sites like Upwork and Freelancer.
The firm which at that time had no backbone soon grew to become a commendable name in the various platforms it ran on. Thanks to the commitment of the founders, growing quality-based staff and committed clients. In no time, the first phase of the firm launched utterly, and Xtreem Solution could boast of quality staff and services, as well as loyal clients.
As Vikash the CEO of the company expressed, there was various discouragements and bumps. However. The firm soon launched its platform and advanced its reach to the point of what we know today as a global tech company that provides to its clients’ unbeatable services in the areas of e-commerce, digital marketing, mobile app development, and web designing amongst others.
With credit to the company’s exceptional services and client-specific solution creation, it has gotten the chance of building long-term memorable relationships with tech behemoths like Microsoft, Silicon India and many more. As of 2017, according to their page and Co-founder, the firm has successfully wrapped 3000 projects in the various tech fields.
While the firm continues to expand in its audience and task flow, thanks to the committed staff of professionals and the vision of the founders, the firm have not slacked in their ability to deliver the best quality in little to no time. This action has led them to receive recommendations from various top online markets and other big players like Web Guru, Upwork, and Clutch amongst others.
As of last year, the firm boasted of over 105 committed workers in the various solutions they offered to customers. And in merely a year, that figure has doubled to 249, and more projects have come to a meaningful and satisfying conclusion, which has advanced their ranks in the tech world significantly both in the US and India.
The CEO, Vikash remains delighted for the success and fruits of the hard work, he, Shivratan and their expert workers have deployed in seeing this dream come this far.
Feats Achieved
Thanks to their continuous stellar performance in customer services and service delivery, the firm has not only found more audience across various parts of the world but have climbed higher in the rankings of the best IT firms on the planet.
This year, as is the norm for Good firms, an authoritative review site for the best web design firms across the US, launched an update on their reviews that not only mentioned Xtreem Solution is on the 3rd rank in their Top Web design companies in USA but also placed the firm in the third rank against old-time contenders.
Also, the firm made it into the good graces of clutch again. Clutch is a visionary data and IT firm reviewer that provides market insights concerning various firms in the tech world through accurate feedback from actual customers. Xtreem Solution received 4.9-star rated by customers on Clutch. That is about their quality of services, their customer service, and exponential growth both in the US and India.
