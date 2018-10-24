Lincoln based leaflet distribution business expands services to offer digital printing
The business offers a wide range of printing services
Next Level Advertising Solutions expand their range of services to become the only leaflet distribution business in Lincolnshire to offer digital printing.LINCOLN, LINCOLNSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since starting out as a leaflet distribution business in 2012, the business has offered a print management service which was outsourced to a trade printers, however earlier this year they invested in printing equipment to expand the range of services offered & are now the only business in Lincolnshire to offer GPS tracked leaflet distribution as well as a range of printing services.
After leaving city centre offices to become a home based business again, Next Level Advertising Solutions has had digital printing equipment installed allowing them to offer an in-house printing service.
“We wanted our own digital printer for a while but we knew we couldn’t fit this into our second floor office & as our lease was up for renewal, we realised moving our business back to being home based again would give us the room to have one installed” said business owner Karl Anders.
“When we were based our city centre offices we would often get people coming in for print, but they would want small amounts & at the time we were a print broker which meant we were bound by the quantities our print partner offered & we were turning work away. After a lot of thought we decided to invest in our own printing equipment so we can now offer excellent print quality but without having to order large amounts” Added co-owner Amy Askew.
The new printing press has allowed Next Level Advertising Solutions to offer a service to people who just want printing in small quantities. They can offer a hard copy proof instead of the traditional digital proof, which allows customers to not only see how the printed material looks but also how it feels. They have a same day collection service & have no restraints on how many copies are ordered.
Amongst all this excitement they haven't forgotten their distribution customers. The new printing press allows them to truly become a one stop shop for their distribution customers & due to the new equipment Next Level Advertising Solutions are able to save their distribution customers money by printing the exact amount that leaflet distribution customers need for an area, saving money on print & reducing waste.
About Next Level Advertising Solutions
Next Level Advertising Solutions started out as a leaflet distribution business in 2012, being the first to use GPS tracking in Lincolnshire. Since then they’ve grown to offer printing services both to the local market within Lincolnshire & throughout the United Kingdom.
Contact Details
Business Name: Next Level Advertising Solutions
Issued By: Amy Askew
Phone Number: 01522 262705
Address: 3 Florence Street, Lincoln, LN2 5LR, Lincolnshire, United Kingdom
Website: https://www.nextleveladvertisingsolutions.co.uk
