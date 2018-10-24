Matheson & Co. Announces a Groundbreaking e Course -- ‘The Booked-Up Blueprint’

The new course is coming in the Fall of 2018 and will show health and wellness practitioners how to grow their practices.

TORONTO, CANADA, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate Matheson, the founder of Matheson & Co., has just announced that she will be accepting enrollment for her upcoming e-course, ‘The Booked-Up Blueprint’.

This innovative online course will show health and wellness practitioners how to build fully booked, six-figure practices with the same tried and true strategies Matheson uses with her private clients.

Matheson has built five businesses over the course of her lifetime, and she has worked with health and wellness practitioners of all kinds through Matheson & Co. Between her husband’s chiropractic practice and her clients, Matheson has seen the struggles practitioners go through, as well as how a patient base can be built through consistent strategies. No stranger to the struggles of establishing a true work-life balance, Matheson has succeeded in showing health and wellness practitioners how they can build their patient base while also getting the family and fun time they need to thrive.

“I am on a mission to improve business education for health and wellness practitioners,” said Matheson. “They have a unique opportunity to have an incredible career (making great money) while truly helping people live better. That’s a real gift and I don’t want it to go to waste because they never learned the business side.”

She works with health and wellness professionals including chiropractors, holistic nutritionists, naturopaths, massage therapists, reiki practitioners, acupuncturists and personal trainers. One recent client said, “Working with Kate was educational and inspiring. I’ve now made more in the past quarter than I did all last year!”

‘The Booked-Up Blueprint’ will teach practitioners these powerful strategies through a convenient online format. Practitioners can learn step-by-step strategies designed to produce a steady stream of new patients and doubled bookings; increased retention and ongoing referrals; show them how to find and attract clients; put in the same hours as before but make more, and feel like they are in control of their lives.

“The greatest thing my clients learn is that it doesn’t have to take years to have the life and career you dream of,” said Matheson.

New practitioners and seasoned professionals alike struggle with creating successful practices while also enjoying their time outside of work. The strategies shown within ‘The Booked-Up Blueprint’ will leverage years of work and research conducted by Matheson, offering a blueprint for happiness and success that can’t be found elsewhere.

Matheson will open enrollment for her first online course at the end of October 2018. More information can be found at www.mathesonandco.ca

About Matheson & Co.

Matheson & Co. was founded by Kate Matheson to offer health and wellness practitioners strategies for building A thriving and profitable practice without sacrificing work-life balance.