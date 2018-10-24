Wattwatchers among first energy techs on track to work with world-leading Decentralised Energy Exchange
GreenSync today declares deX ‘Open for Business’, announcing partner technologies in line to integrate with new marketplace to trade in energy capacity
The most advanced of its kind in the world, the Decentralised Energy Exchange (deX), developed by Melbourne-based GreenSync, facilitates access to open markets for the dispatch of distributed energy services.
Today, GreenSync has announced that deX is ‘Open for Business’, meaning technology providers can now integrate with the platform in readiness for public rollout in 2019.
Wattwatchers CEO Gavin Dietz congratulated GreenSync on its deX progress. 'Well done GreenSync. Your leadership on deX is a clear case of comes the hour, comes the platform,’ said Dietz.
‘Our team is proud that Wattwatchers is among the first technology providers in line to integrate to deX. Wattwatchers has been working with GreenSync’s established platform for some time, and deX is an exciting next frontier for the new energy ecosystem.’
Crucially, deX allows Distributed Energy Resources (DER) access to open markets via a single (fleet-wide) integration completed by their technology provider (e.g. Wattwatchers and its software solution partners) using the deX API.
This integration connects millions of DER - including virtual power plants (VPPs), inverters, battery storage, monitoring solutions and other new "behind the meter" products - both physically and digitally to the Decentralised Energy Exchange, enabling new tradable energy services and expanding the reach of existing VPPs already in the market today.
Through deX, DER owners can access existing markets, the wholesale market and new markets for the trading of energy services, allowing the energy system to operate with high proportions of renewables, while ensuring reliable supply of energy.
GreenSync CEO Dr Phil Blythe, who is hosting a landmark deX event in Melbourne tonight, has highlighted the collaborative nature of the deX model.
‘One year ago GreenSync launched deX with a clear vision for decentralised energy markets and an open invitation to the industry to join us,’ said Blythe.
‘Together, in just over 12 months, we’ve delivered the foundations; bringing to life the principles of "plug and play" access for DER technology and network "visibility" into production software.’
Dietz said that Wattwatchers was highly focused on wrapping up integration with the deX API in time for its public launch next year, and was on track to become one of the initial round of ‘deX-certified’ technology providers.
‘In the rapidly emerging new electricity market of distributed energy resources, two-way distribution, clean generation, battery storage and electric vehicles, the role of precision-level remote monitoring and control of energy flows behind the meter is going to be paramount to make Grid 2.0 work.
'While Wattwatchers is providing enabling infrastructure like devices, data streams and circuit-switching, someone needed to step up and provide the marketplace infrastructure where energy capacity can be traded through the cloud. With deX, that's exactly what GreenSync is doing.
'Wattwatchers was an early partner to sign on for deX when it was first mooted by our friends at GreenSync in 2017, and we're delighted to be one of the first intelligent energy management solutions in the world to be integrating with the deX software.'
About GreenSync
GreenSync connects millions of decentralised energy resources to create a more resilient and efficient energy network. We call this the trend towards the dynamic grid. By empowering and enabling new energy market participants, our market-enabling technology offers an unrivalled breadth of capability and efficiency. This delivers an advantage to our clients, whilst making a better energy future possible for the world.
To achieve real change, we are implementing new ways of measuring, generating, storing and trading energy. This means transforming existing energy grids into live energy marketplaces. Marketplaces that drive sensible investment in infrastructure and encourage energy trading and sharing. Marketplaces that empower households and businesses to participate in energy exchanges when they are most needed. Marketplaces that improve the sustainability of our energy systems without compromising their security or reliability.
For more information, visit greensync.com, or follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.
About deX
deX is a market-based platform that enables the physical coordination and dispatch of DER. Initially conceptualised in 2016 from a tight collaboration between utilities, tech companies and energy stakeholders at an Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) A-Lab workshop, the deX concept is the embodiment of energy democracy. Its three core product layers, deX Connect, deX Vision and deX Markets, work together to harmonise between system parameters, existing monitoring and control systems, and market contracts and requests.
In August 2017, GreenSync launched deX as a digital marketplace for DER and outlined plans for the release of key platform features and products throughout 2018 and 2019.
deX has united more than 70 foundation partners and stakeholders to define deX’s core principles, develop the deX platform architecture and establish the deX pilot marketplace. The pilot successfully achieved its principal task: to demonstrate that a digital marketplace for DER incentivises asset owners to respond to dynamic, time-related and location-based prices.
GreenSync’s focus for 2018 has been to adapt and tailor its software, with a view to evolving to facilitate the trade of electricity services – real power, reactive power and reserves – between all users, from households and businesses to retailers, generators, networks and system operators.
For more information, visit https://dex.energy
About Wattwatchers
Wattwatchers Digital Energy is an award-winning Australian technology company focused on devices, data and communications to make behind-the-meter energy management intelligent, connected, easy to install and operate, and cost-effective.
Based in Sydney, Wattwatchers develops and markets ‘IoT for energy’ hardware + firmware + software solutions to accurately monitor, analyse and control electrical circuits in real-time through the cloud. The internationally-certified Wattwatchers product suite is highly flexible, crossing over for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility use cases; and works with an expanding choice of cloud platforms, software applications and consumer interfaces.
